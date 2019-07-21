Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

About 100 people from Jirrawa community in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State stormed the Zamfara State Government House, Gusau carrying the body of a man who was allegedly killed by bandits on Saturday.

The man identified as Shafiu Inusa, was said to have been killed in his farm when the bandits attacked the community on Saturday shooting sporadically.

Speaking on behalf of the people who besieged the gate of the Government House, Muntari Abdullahi and Muhammadu Sani said the bandits in their dozens invaded the village and shot sporadically, leading to the death of the deceased who was working in his farm at the time of the attack.