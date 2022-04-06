From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared that contrary to public perception, it is not overwhelmed with insecurity issues across the country, adding that not every success of the military in its war against terrorism, is in the media space.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made this declaration while responding to a question on insecurity after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammedu Buhari, held at the Council Chambers in the State House in Abuja.

He blamed the media for providing oxygen for terrorists by publishing their activities on the front page of every newspaper.

He also confirmed the attack on a military base in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State but insists it was repelled and that the terrorists suffered heavy casualty.

Recall that 11 soldiers were reportedly killed and several others injured in the attack on Tuesday.

Mohammed, while responding to a question on the worsening economic situation in the country, blamed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for laying the foundation for hunger currently being experienced by Nigerians.

He, whoever, explained that despite the various challenges the current administration is doing everything within its power to address the situation.

Meanwhile, FEC Approves N36.1 bllion for Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto Road in Nasarawa State, Central Nigeria.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola revealed this while briefing State House Correspondents on decisions reached said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum to council for a contract for the rehabilitation of 118.9 Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto road in Nasarawa State and the memo was approved for the award of the contract for N36.130 billion.”

The Minister also explained that the new Executive Order 11 signed by President Buhari will help improve the life span of all public buildings.

He said Nigerians stand to gain a lot form the Executive Order, adding that this was the first time the Nigerian government is making maintenance a matter of national policy.

The information minister , who briefed on behalf of the ministry of education, said that council approved the granting licences to 12 proposed private universities which will be mentored by already existing universities in their various locations.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on his part said, council approved N5.65 billion for the maintenance of air terminals in Abuja and Port Harcourt for three years.

Council also approved N469.6 million for parts of L3 xray machine for clinics for at the airports in Abuja, Kano and Lagos airports.

