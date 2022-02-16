From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has expressed their worry over the increasing security situation in the state which it explained has led to some of their members disguising themselves.

State chairman of the committee Val Amafili, who disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday, added that the situation is affecting the selfless performance of his members.

According to him, the situation was the focus of their deliberation in their maiden meeting recently. He said most of the police posts where they have their meetings were among those razed during the peak of insecurity in the State.

He appealed to both the Imo State and Federal governments to quickly resolve the challenge.

“Driving around as PCRC official poses a lot of danger for us. You don’t know who will attack you, some of us even disguise,” Amafili said.