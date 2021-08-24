From Gyang Bere, Jos

Christians under the aegis of TEKAN/ECWA bloc of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have bemoaned the loss of 85 members in the recent bloody attack in Jabbu Miango communities in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Rev. Moses Ebuga, who disclosed this at a press conference in Jos, yesterday said in the attack which lasted between July 30 and August 17, 2021, over 85 persons were killed, 55 hospitalised, 3, 141 houses burnt and about 2, 901 farms destroyed. Also, 5, 901 families were displaced with more than 26 villages destroyed in 26 communities.

Ebuga alleged that the attackers were armed Fulani herdsmen and that the military with a barracks within a few kilometre to the community failed to respond to calls to protect the people throughout the duration of the attack.

He demanded the removal of the General Officer Commanding 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army, who is also Commander Operation Safe Haven, Maj. General Ibrahim Ali, for being complicit alleging he took side with the attackers.

“The GOC of the third 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army who doubles as Commander Operation Safe Haven in the person of Major Gen. Ibrahim Ali has not lived to expectation. The military barracks being situated in the same Bassa LGA and within a few kilometres radius lie under attacks for hours and days without any response and protection from the army leaves much to be desired.

“As a result of these spate of insecurity, we have lost confidence in the GOC’s ability to handle the security situation in Plateau State and therefore call on the Army Headquarters to relieve him of these responsibilities forthwith. We strongly advice that no one officer should again be made to hold these dual responsibilities. The fellowship of churches also call on the Federal Government and security agencies as a matter of urgency to be responsible to their duties as the security and protection of lives and property are the primary responsibility of every government.

“We are calling on the security agents in the state to be sincere and non-partisan in the pursuit of their responsibilities, as it seems they favour a selective few or particular group. We decry selective justice and imposition of grave injustice on the peace loving community dwellers in Plateau State,” Ebuga said.

He said Christians in Plateau cannot remain silent while it’s members and properties are destroyed by killer Fulani herders and militias, with less efforts by the government to stop the evil acts. Ebuga also noted with dismay how some prominent Islamic scholars confessed their intention to retaliate and attack Christians on the Plateau following the unfortunate incidence of Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area where some commuters were killed by hoodlums.