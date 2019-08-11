A former Head of State and leader of the Nigeria Prays Movement, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has charged Nigerians to not only pray for peace, but work for it through what they say and do.

This is even as Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State expressed confidence in the efficacy of prayer, adding that his victory as governor of the state was a testimony that sincere prayers to God get answered.

The duo spoke at the Government House, Osogbo, yesterday, during a courtesy visit on the governor by the leadership of the Nigeria Prays Movement led by Gowon.

Gowon, who described Oyetola’s victory as one ordained by God, commended the governor for taking deliberate step to maintain peace in the state. While urging Nigerians to work and pray for peace, the former Nigeria’s leader maintained that peace was sine qua non to socioeconomic growth and development.

He also called for attitudinal change among Nigerians, saying peace and harmony could only be achieved in a refined society. He said: “I am delighted and grateful to God for the opportunity to be here to pray for peace, unity, stability and progress of this country.

“We are here to pray for the well-being of Nigerians and for the leadership of Nigeria from President Muhammadu Buhari to state governors, particularly those in the South West.

“Our yearning for peace is very overwhelming, and as members of the movement, our role is to pray for the unity, peace and stability of our country.”

Responding, Governor Oyetola attributed some challenges confronting Nigeria to lack of faith in God, urging Nigerians to renew their faith in God. He also commended the former Head of State for displaying high sense of commitment to achieving a united Nigeria.