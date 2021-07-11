From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Wife of the Nasarawa State governor, Haj. Salifat Sule has said there is a need to pray to God to help their husbands all over the country including the president to fight the insecurity challenges bedevilling the country.

Speaking during the one-day ‘Peace Prayer for the Nation’ on Sunday in Lafia, the first lady explained that the prayer was in compliance with the directive by Aisha Buhari, the First Lady of the country to pray for the nation against the various insecurity challenges negating the flow of development and the dividends of democracy in the country.

The Muslim session of the prayer was led by the first Lady at the State Secretariat of Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN).

The wife of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State added that the First Ladies of the 36 states and the nation had in a meeting recently agreed to organised women to pray for the nation.

“It was aimed to support our husbands with prayer for God to help them surmount the security challenges bedeviling the country.

“Without prayer we cannot achieve anything as a nation hence the need for consistent prayer,” the First Lady added.

Haj. Salifat further said that the prayer was going on in all the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

In a similar development, wife of the Deputy governor of Nasarawa state Dr. Mrs. Sheila Tosan-Akabe, led the Christian session of the prayer at the St Williams Catholic Cathedral Lafia.

The wife of the deputy governor also commended their husbands for working tirelessly 24 hours everyday with a view of addressing the security and other challenges confronting the nation.

She said as a Christian women the least they can do is to support them through prayer and therefore called on all and sundry to turn to God for a lasting solution. She said.

Speaking Earlier during the church service at St. Williams Cathedral Catholic Church, Jos Road, Lafia, Bishop David Ajang said leaders at all should as a matter of urgency address the unemployment issues facing the youths.

The Bishop said they cannot sit and pretend that all is well in the country despite the insecurity in all parts of the country, noting that peace cannot just happened on its own, leaders and followers alike have to work to make peace to happen.

“Government must do something for the young people, by generating employment that would make them unavailable for crime and would to take them off the streets.” He stated

“The unemployed youths rooming the streets of all communities across the 36 states of the country is a time bomb waiting to explode,” the Bishop added.

Bishop Ajang explained that the recent end SAS protest across the country was a test of the time bomb and the results was frightening.

He therefore called on government at all levels to do something urgently towards addressing the challenges especially with the youth before the situation gets out of control.

The Bishop therefore commended the first lady of Nasarawa State and the wife of the Deputy Governor for organising peace prayer for peace and unity in the state and the country at large

He said more prayers are needed especially now for God to intervene in the numerous challenges bedeviling the country.

