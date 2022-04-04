By Chukwudi Nweje

Pan–Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, said the solution to country’s security challenges lies with the determination of President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to grant approval for the establishment of state police, fund the armed forces, and stop the kid glove treatment given to terrorists.

The group made the declaration against the backdrop of threat by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to invite foreign mercenaries to fight local terrorism.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, the organisation said: “Nigerians deserve a far better deal from what they are getting from the government presently. It is not too late for the Buhari-led government to put a halt to the avoidable loss of lives and properties by taking steps suggested above. These include allowing state police, proper funding, and motivation of security forces and a stoppage of patronising terrorists and bandits.”

The group said the statement from Governor El-Rufai, who they claim is one of the closest allies of President Muhammadu Buhari “calls for serious interrogation and action on the part of all those who should act.”

It said the fact that El-Rufai said this immediately after meeting with President Buhari, could be an indication that what he heard from the president was not reassuring enough.

“For, were Rufai to been convinced of the readiness of the Federal Government to confront the security situation, he would not have talked about seeking an alternative action, particularly seeking the help of foreign mercenaries. This point is very important to be borne in mind as we interrogate the security problems confronting us today. For, hiring the services of foreign mercenary is certainly beyond the power of any state governor according to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Rufai knows this so well. So, for him, to assert that he (and a few of his colleagues) will resort to this option, could be a pointer to certain things that had hitherto not been so clear to members of the public.”

He warned that allowing the governors to hire mercenaries would, in the long run, prove to be more dangerous to the security and corporate existence of the country.

“There are dangers in bringing in foreign mercenaries by these governors because their antecedents in the recent past do not give us reasons to trust them. They could perhaps use the said mercenaries against indigenous people. Who would pretend not to know that many of our farmers and local people live in hamlets and villages? Would it not be those innocent people who would be so ‘cleared’ especially since fifth columnists are likely to have informed the terrorists of the planned invasion beforehand? This is one of the reasons why the governors cannot be trusted on the issue of importing foreign mercenaries.”

Afenifere wondered why no action was taken after Gov El Rufai and Mr. Chibuike Ameachi, Transportation Minister, allegedly warned that they suspected that there might be an attack on the rail line.

“Since the unfortunate incidents, all that Nigerians have heard from the Federal Government has been assurances that the perpetrators would be apprehended and punished. This has been the refrain over the years. But rather than abating, the problem of insecurity has been getting worse,” Afenifere said.