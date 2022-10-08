Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has called on citizens of the state to offer special prayers in the face of the current security challenges in Nigeria.

Mohammed made the call in his goodwill message on the occasion of the 2022 Eid-el-Maulud (the birth of prophet Muhammad PBH) celebration on Saturday.

He urged the people to use the Eid-el-Maulud for sober reflection and self-evaluation to know how well they had related with their creator and fellow human beings during the last one year and make amends where necessary.

The governor also called on the people of the state to continue to live in peace and harmony with one another in spite of their ethnic, religious and political differences.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to the maintenance of law and order, adding that the government, in collaboration with the security agencies, had taken all measures to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people in the state.

“We should all offer special prayers for peace in our state in particular and the nation in general in the face of the current security challenges in different parts of the country.

“I would therefore like to appeal for your continued support and cooperation in order to sustain and improve on the existing peaceful atmosphere in the state.

“Government would not condone any act that is capable of causing rancour and disorder. Any person or group of persons found to be involved in such acts under any guise will be dealt with according to the law,” he said.

Mohammed further appealed for people’s continued support and cooperation, to sustain and improve on the existing peaceful atmosphere in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eid-el-Maulud is an Islamic celebration held annually and globally to commemorate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBH).

(NAN)