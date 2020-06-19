Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with the Service Chiefs penultimate Thursday, and his directive for them to take proactive action against rising insecurity in the country, the Northern Elder’s Forum (NEF) has said that they would encourage peaceful protest against Killings in the region and the nation in general.

The Elders noted that barely three days after a peaceful protests by members of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) over the state of insecurity in the North, President Buhari gave the Service Chiefs marching order to end bloodletting in the zone.

Recalled that two of such protest had held in Minna, Niger State and in Katsina State, but after the protest in Katsina, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the CNG, Nastura Ashir Shariff was invited to Abuja and detained.

He was however, released in the evening of Thursday following intervention by well-meaning Nigerians and groups.

To this end, the NEF has in a statement on Friday which was signed by its Director , Publicity and Advocacy,

Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, vowed to ensure that the protest went round the 19 northern States in no distant time, otherwise, President Buhari would not take further action on insecurity.