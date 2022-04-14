From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the current spate of uncertainty and insecurity will soon unfold a season of the triumph of good over evil; hope over despair, and light over darkness.

Buhari said this in his Easter message to Nigerians as they join the rest of the world to mark the crucifixion, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

According to him, Easter evokes in Nigerians the resilience of the human spirit not to give up in the face of seemingly daunting challenges of life.

Buhari’s Easter message reads: