From Okwe Obi, Abuja
PEACE advocates under the aegis of Coalition of Nigeria Elders for Peace and Good Governance (CONEPAGG) has vowed to sustain its agitation for the sack of service chiefs, lamenting that the security situation in the country has reached a boiling point.
In a statement signed by CONEPAGG National Coordinator, Zana Goni, and eight others, the group pointed out that the warning issued by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai to senior officers against planning a coup was diversionary from the security situation in the country.
Goni added that Buratai’s warning was unnecessary since the military had pledged allegiance not only to President Muhammadu Buhari but to the Constitution, maintaining that his coup warning was meant to deceive the president into believing that the service chiefs were his saving grace.
“We demand the immediate sack of the service chiefs who have overstayed their welcome and also bereft of fresh ideas.
“We once again humbly call on the president to listen to the voice of reason by sacking the service chiefs with a view to not only injecting fresh ideas into solutions to the insecurity in the country but also transforming our security sector.
“We reiterate our earlier call on the National Assembly not to pass the 2020 budget until the president respects its resolution on the sack of service chiefs,” he said.
