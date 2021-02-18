By Paul Erewuba

National President, reformed Odua People’s Congress (OPC), Oludare Adesope, has said the group would defend Yoruba from the menace of killer herders.

Adesope who stated this, yesterday, when he spoke to journalists on the state of the nation, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the menace of Fulani herdsmen in the South West and other parts of the country.

He said tackling insecurity remained the panacea to the unity of the country.

The OPC leader said Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho’s rise against the invaders arose from the fact that the presidency has failed to listen to the plight of victims of armed herders, majority of them southerners.

He warned that if nothing was done to nip criminal activities of herders in the bud, the South West would be faced with no option than to defend themselves.

“We will not relent until we have rid our society of these common criminals. It is on record that the president closed all southern borders, leaving that of the North open, and by virtue of this, the Fulani herders sneaked in through these porous borders and are now causing mayhem.

“They keep terrorising, killing and raping our women. We shall keep quiet no more and we are ready to defend our people. I implore every Yoruba group, irrespective of political or religious faction, to protect the Yoruba nation from these herders.

“We refuse to be stampeded. And we are imploring the president to do something about it because Nigeria needs peace,” he said.