Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has said measures are being put in place to avert the infiltration of the dreaded Al-Qeada and other notorious sects into the North West region of the country.

Masari gave the assurance when he visited the Nigerian Army Super Camp IV, Faskari to access the ongoing Operation Sahel Sanity being conducted by the Nigerian Army to flush out banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the region.

He said governors in the North West region are working tirelessly to checkmate not only the surge of banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling but also avert the infiltration of the Al-Qeada and other terrorist groups into the region.

“In Katsina and other North West states, we have put our ears on the ground, we are following up any suspicious movements as we will not want to be another North East region,” he said.

Masari commended the Nigerian Army for the conduct of Operation Sahel Sanity which he said is returning normalcy in the state and other North West states.

“My general assessment considering what was happening before and now is that there is considerable progress as the bandits are being neutralised and eliminated and this is gradually restoring normalcy in the region,” he said.