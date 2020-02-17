President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said the National Assembly will to work with President Muhammadu Buhari to find lasting solutions to the country’s security challenges.

Lawan stated this in Malumfashi, Katsina State, at the constituency empowerment programme sponsored by Senator Bello Mandiya representing Funtua Senatorial District. The Senate President commiserated with the people of Katsina over the recent attacks by bandits that left over 30 persons death and several houses burnt.

“I want to assure you that we are going to continue to work with President Muhammadu Buhari till we are able to find lasting solutions to this problem of insecurity in our country. We will also ensure that government provides infrastructure across the country that makes life meaningful for Nigerians,” Lawan said.

The occasion which drew a large crowd of party faithful and supporters was also attended by Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.

Lawan applauded Senator Mandiya for his initiative in empowering his constituents and assured him of his support.

“Today, we are supporting a young man, who has been supported by the people of Funtua zone. Senator Bello Mandiya has been a loyal, committed and reliable senator. They say the young shall grow. This young Senator will grow very rapidly because he has very good hands taking care of him.

“For me, I remain committed to making sure Senator Bello Mandiya succeeds, grows and matures into a great Senator. This constituency project is what we call the empowerment of the most ordinary Nigerians that otherwise wouldn’t have been remembered when you’re talking about national budget. But because members of the National Assembly are so close to the ordinary man, we try to look for those issues that make a difference in their individual and collective lives. So for those who would today receive the motorcycles, the water pumps for irrigation and other items here, I want to congratulate you and assure you that this is just the beginning,” Lawan said.