What is your assessment on the state of insecurity in Nigeria?

I am deeply concerned with the issue of insecurity in the country. It is getting worse by the day. I believe everyone that loves Nigeria should be disturbed with the ways things are unfolding. I am particularly worried over how our once peaceful region – the South West is now experiencing this level of insecurity. The burden is now on us. I strongly believe that we don’t deserve this ugly situation that we have found ourselves in. You will agree with me that most of the crimes that are in this region are being carried out by foreigners. These were the people who came to the region for their normal business but now turned to criminals.

At the same time, the government, the authorities and security agencies are not helping matters at all. For instance, what happened in Kajola area of Ayete in Ibarapaland, Oyo State, over the arrest of Iskilu Wakili, by our OPC men, is an eye-opener to all of us. We might not have a deep understanding of what is happening in the northern part of Nigeria, but this happened right before us.

It is clear that the Nigerian security is not ready to protect its citizens. Nigeria security and the government are playing politics and an ethnic card on the issues of security. This is very dangerous. And if care is not taken, this might lead the country to war. It is very unfortunate that we find ourselves in this position. It is sad that our leaders, perhaps, the majority of them didn’t fight for this democracy, hence, are handling it with levity. They are enjoying the democracy that they didn’t fight for. Many of them didn’t support us when we were fighting for it. These types of leaders don’t also know how fragile democracy could be. Neither do they know the implications of not protecting the lives of the citizens, which they have sworn to do. They do not know the consequences of not upholding the tenets of democracy in a society like Nigeria.