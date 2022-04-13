From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau Youths under the umbrella of Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM) said the Berom ethnic nationality has lost over 11000 people and 68 villages forcefully taken over and occupied by Fulani bandits since 2001.

The National President, Barr. Solomon Dalyop Mwantiri disclosed this on Wednesday during a press conference on Vom after the burial of IDPs who were brutally killed by herdsmen at the rebuilding of their destroyed homes in Rantis, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area.

“It is no longer news that over 68 villages and communities in Berom land have been sacked and are currently occupied by Fulani militias with no challenge whatsoever either from the Berom native owners or the government as well as security services in favour of Justice, equity and fairness.

“It is on record also that over 11000 people have been killed by Herdsmen bandit in Berom Land since 2001 and the killing has continued unabated.”

Mwantiri expressed displeasure over the inability of Government to redeemed the N10 billion pledged by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during a visit to Plateau State when herdsmen attack Gashish communities and killed over 300 persons.

He explained that the Federal Government said the N10 billion was meant to assist IDPs rebuild their destroyed homes and to enable them resettled back to their abode.

Mwantiri said government has also failed to established the Mobile Police Squadron unit in Gashish which was also promised to protect the vulnerable villagers.

“The plight of Displaced Persons in this general area is yet to receive any meaningful attention in terms of relief, rehabilitation and return from any quotas or authority in the land except the usual infamous slogans, ‘Government is on top of the situation, and is assuring all citizens to go about their normal/lawful business without any fear or intimidation’.

“Nigerians are witnesses to massive land grabbing and massacres by the Fulani militia and other terrorist networks in Berom land and indeed, other parts of Plateau State with no attendant consequences from constituted authority and security agents to either forestall, apprehend or deter the perpetrators”.

The youths described the non implementation of Anti-land Grabbing law in Plateau State as an avenue aiding the territorial expansionist appetite of the Fulani invaders from within and beyond the State.

“We call on Human Right organizations and Foundation as well as International NGOs to assist/facilitate IDP communities and villages with funds to secure legal service for enforcement of their rights.

“On the Fulani invaders and land grabbers; we unequivocally declare that no inch of Berom Land shall be ceded no matter the magnitude of terror and killings of our people. The resolve in the land is that, Might” can never be able to be Right”, and good shall always prevail over evil”.

He lamented over the neglect and abandoned of internally displaced Persons (IDPs) in Plateau State by government and said despite their efforts to rebuild their homes, they are been frustrated and killed.