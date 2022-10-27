From Ngozi Uwujare, Ibadan

Oyo State has had its own unpleasant share of insecurity currently threatening Nigeria’s existence. The Ibadan-Lagos Expressway recently witnessed series of kidnap and rape cases. It has been a territory for hoodlums and other criminals.

But the situation began to change for better with the release of the three remaining farmhands abducted some weeks ago in Iseyin, Oke Ogun.

Unconfirmed report said the victims were left off the hook after collecting N10 million ransom.

The new Commissioner of Police, Mr Adebowale Williams, insisted: “The ugly story has changed since I assumed duty. I want to recognise the immense contributions and professional policing principles adopted by my predecessor, AIG Ngozi Onadeko, who left a solid structural base for policing the state.

“I wish to firmly say that under my watch, we have improved upon this robust foundation to embrace a generally peaceful Oyo State where economic development and growth thrive.

“We have the responsibility to maintain law and order and enforce all law without prejudice to the enabling acts of all other security agencies in the state in carrying out this statutory duties and delivering quality service. We shall continually give credence to the observation of the rule of law, being the foundation of our sacred democracy.

“We are equally admonishing general populace, particularly our teaming youths to comport themselves and have respect for the extent laws of Oyo State and country at large. I must, however, warn officers involved in the violation of human rights to retrace their steps or face severe sanctions.”

Williams disclosed how the success story was made possible: “Our relationship with the public has been very cordial. They have assisted in giving information to flush out the criminals out of the state especially kidnapping and armed robbers along Ibadan/Lagos Expressway.

“As part of modalities embraced to adhere to this safety-assured vision, we have translated and fully activated IGP Usman Baba Alkali’s vision for the police into more workable deliverables. We have commenced the use of intelligence-led and robust community-oriented partnership where policing would be a participatory and collective responsibility of all.”

The CP added: “As part of the instruments of community policing, we are open to work with all key stakeholders including informants, repentant criminals that can provide useful information to the police.

This will consequently be translated into veritable and actionable tools utilizable for clamping down on criminal elements and building credible and visible intelligence networks.”

He explained how they curtailing kidnapping and armed robbery: “When I came on board with the management team, we had to study the crime map of the state. Immediately we knew where to tackle first, which is Ibadan/Lagos Expressway, occupied by kidnappers and armed robbers as their hideout.

“We are not oblivious of the fact that we are still faced with the security challenges in the state. Some of which are robbery by men on motorcycles, kidnapping, mob action, cult clashes, snatching of vehicles and removal from park, etcetera.

“I declared a war and warned criminal elements and perpetrators of these evil vices to desist from their unwholesome and nefarious activities as their criminal enterprises would not be allowed to flourish anywhere in the state. We shall not hesitate to identify, isolate and bring to deserve justice any person or group that attempts to threaten our sacred democracy order and peace.

“It is our belief that these criminal elements daily scheming to make life intolerable for the law abiding citizens are neither ghosts nor spirits but human beings living among us. This suffice to say occasioned our soon to be showcased success storms.

“We are resolute that with the reinvigorated security strategies embraced, which include robust community policing strategy, smart inter-agency collaboration, visibility policing, mass patrolling strategy and technology driven policing strategy, we have begun to address the challenges head-on.”

He called on everyone including parents, community leaders, traditional/religious leaders, opinion leaders especially royal fathers and other relevant stakeholders to act well their parts: “This way, we shall continue to ensure that Oyo State continues to enjoy peace and its residents sleep with their eyes closed.”

How was Ibadan-Lagos Expressway made safe? Williams responded: “There was a 48-hour patrol on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway. We arrested 20 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers who hijacked trucks on the expressway. We arrested some of their syndicates looking for buyers for the trucks.

“There were constant raids on the highways through information by the public. My officers swung into action to go after the hoodlums. As proof that our clampdown on the hoodlums and criminal elements has begun to pay off, we paraded some of the perpetrators of the several incidences of crime confronting the state. They included suspected robbers on motorbikes, cult members and vehicle hijackers. We also recovered vehicles as well as arms and ammunition.”

He solicited continuous collaborations and support with the members of the public and the press: “We desire convivial police-media relations as we know that they are verifiable instruments and primary image builders in contemporary society. We are not unmindful that there might be some misguided elements out there whose focus is on maligning police image. However, we are resolute that with your collaboration and support under my watch, police image would witness a giant leap.

“I want to assure the IGP and the good people of this state that the confidence reposed in me will not be misplaced. I am determined to provide quality professional leadership that will engender peace and security within and around the pacesetter state.”

On the 2023 general elections: “We have trained and re-trained 344 operatives. We prepared them on ‘Special Crowd Control’ for the 2023 general elections. They were trained at Mobile Mopol 4 to enable them face the challenges ahead of the election. They were lectured on how to conduct themselves before, during and after election.

“There will be a proactive security responsiveness approach on security sensitisation and awareness. We are meeting with political stakeholders as electioneering approaches. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC, has issued time table of activities in accordance with Section 94 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“I visited all my police division headquarters and area commanders. I was so impressed to meet officers and men. I appreciate them they have done well. I encouraged them to do more. I warned them against corruption. They should stop extorting the public and stop illegal detainments, illegal duties and victimisation of the populace.

“They should instead be getting information from the public and which will help them flush out hoodlums from the society. They should always dress well to earn respect in the society.

“Recently, some of these officers were promoted. I told them that they have more responsibilities on their shoulders. To whom much is given, much is expected. They have to be up and doing in the discharge of their duties.

“There will be regular, high octane patrol across the state, intelligence and stop and search including technological aided surveillance. “The command has formed a special crowd control unit for crowd management before, during and after the election.”

He said his joy has no bounds now: “I am totally impressed on how we arrested some kidnappers and armed robbers. They had terrorised the state some years back. We clamed down on them and they are under interrogation. After that, we will charge them to court.”