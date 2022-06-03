From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Muhammed Bello, has said Boko Haram cells in the city were smashed by security agencies and that Abuja is safe.

He stated this, yesterday, when he was guest of the 40th Session of the State House Briefing, organised by Presidential Communication Team, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister assured residents of the FCT that security measures have been put in place to ensure their safety, adding that security operatives have searched areas where the Boko Haram elements were camping.

Responding to a question on what the FCT was doing about the alarm raised by the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, that terrorists have set up their cells in Abuja, the Minister described Abuja as the safest city.

“I want to tell you the FCT is the most secure part of Nigeria today. Yes, we have insecurity here and there, it is a reality and it is a phenomenon that affects not just Nigeria, but even our sub region. But what I do know is that the security agencies in the FCT are doing extremely well. I will say it again for every incident that you read in the papers or you see on the social media or in the radio, I tell you 10 to 15 cases have been nipped in the bud, but they are not out there in the public.

“For instance, we have through the security measures in bust several cells of Boko Haram within the FCT, searching areas where they were and the kind of businesses they are doing and how they were able to blend easily within the wider community is something that i cannot divulge here.

“But I tell you, two days ago, a plan was hatched to kidnap two prominent people but because of modern technology now, because of the way the security agencies network among themselves, these plans were hatched.”

He commended security agencies for deploying technology to unravel the killing of the medical doctor at the Abuja Games Village and the NYSC lady in Maitama.

