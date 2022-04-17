From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu, Musa Kwankwaso, has identified areas the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari got it wrong in tackling the insecurity besetting the country.

Kwankwaso, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, claimed that the present administration did not sufficiently motivate security personnel and ensure speedy rescue of those adopted.

The National Leader of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) noted that the 2023 general elections would be a defining moment, saying that Nigerians would weed out incompetent leaders.

“Once you form a government either as president or governor, you belong to the entire state or country. Everyone belongs to you. You have the responsibility to protect them and ensure the people have a good life. These are the issues. Once you miss all these steps, insecurity becomes the consequence.

“They had the opportunity for the good for the country, but they couldn’t do it. Election is around the corner, and they are promising to do their best for Nigeria. We have not seen their best.

“Every military man and woman, including people like me who had an opportunity to associate with the military and other security agencies must be very worried, but at the same time very surprised by what is happening in this country. How did we get here? The government should be more serious about security. As a former Minister of Defence, I never thought insecurity will ever be this low in this country within this short period of time. How did we find ourselves in this mess? What actually happened?

“Our issues in this country have to do with the leadership. When the political leadership is not strong enough to motivate the military, and ensure they are taken care of in terms of training and retraining as well as provision of equipment, arms and ammunition to match the bandits.

“Nobody is talking about rescuing people and the killings and abductions continue to happen. So, I believe the government has to do more. We are so worried, and I believe security is one of the areas we will handle with utmost competence so Nigerians can be free again to pursue their daily businesses.

“We want the military and other law enforcement agencies to tackle insecurity. In any case, I want to assure that INEC as well as the security agencies will do their best.

“In the 2023 elections. I want to assure you that Nigerians are angry and will do whatever they can to vote and stand by their votes. The people will also do their best to bring the changes that they want to see in this country. People are not happy at all with what is happening.

“The 2023 election will be between those who are happy with what has happened and those who want change. We are not happy or satisfied with what is happening, and we want to change it. The system is not working and everyone knows it,” he said.