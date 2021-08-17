By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams,has attributed activities of some Yoruba sons and daughters who he described as saboteurs as reason insecurity is yet to be tamed in the South West.

He said issue of security goes beyond bearing of weapons by security personnel, but urged government to incorporate

traditional method of security being a reliable and potent tool to tackle insecurity in Nigeria and Southwest in particular.

Adams stated this while speaking at the 2021 edition of Ifa Festival, held at Alagbole, Ogun State.

He cursed the so-called saboteurs who turned themselves to a clog in the wheel of progress of Yoruba race.

On use of traditional method to secure the region, Adams

said unless Nigerians and Yoruba go back to the fundamental principles of “our being, we cannot make any meaningful progress as a race.”

He, however, urged the present crop of leaders to consult the Ifa divination, expressing worry that Yoruba people have ignored the essence of their living.

He said: “Interestingly, Ifa divination system is applied whenever an important individual or collective decision has to be made. Yoruba are a blessed race. We have enough to make us the leading race in the world.

But it is sad that we are not making the desired progress because we have ignored the essence of our living.

The question is: How did we get here?“We are where we are today because we didn’t consult Ifa properly as it was done in the good old days. We are where we today because we have lost touch with Ifa deity, who happens to be the true source of spiritual divination,

“We are where we are today because we have failed to identify with our culture, traditions and heritages.And it is unfortunate that the results of our ignorance are staring us in the face”. Unless we go back to the fundamental principles of our very being, we cannot make any meaningful progress as a race,

“In the developed world, they are very conversant with the art of consulting Ifa and the spiritual realm to seek a solution to the conventional problem.

“That is why they are able to offer lasting solutions to some of the problems confronting humanity, especially in science and technology.

“For example, the mobile telephone we use daily for communication is a product of deep scientific and technological solution to the world’s problem which has its roots in the spiritual realm.

Adams pointed out also that Nigeria, especially, the southwest, can easily solve the problems of insecurity in the region by using the traditional method.

“This is the way to go. Let us seek spiritual divination so that we can solve the problem once and for all.

Yoruba are a blessed race.That is why we need to go back to our roots. We need to explore our traditional ways of doing things to get the best result”,

“In the years past, people of old, especially, the kingmakers consult Ifa before a king is enthroned. Even when a new baby is born, the elders consult Ifa within a period of eight days to know about the destiny, (Akosejaiye) as well as the dos and the don’t of the newly born baby,

“Before a leader emerges in the traditional institution, the elders consult Ifa to ensure effective leadership.

“On this note, let me advise all adherents of Ifa as well as the Ifa priests not to commercialise the normal induction ceremony,

“Let interested people have access to information about our culture and tradition. There is a need for us to place a high priority on how we can change and transform the Yoruba culture and tradition,

“It is the duty of the Southwest governors to ensure that the Ministry of Culture and that of the chieftaincy affairs formulate policies that will help in advancing the cause of our traditional institutions,.

“Our kings and traditional rulers deserve our respect and supports. Our tradition and heritage also need total packaging and transformation.

“There is a need for us to develop an ideal cultural and eco-tourism across the southwest.”

“We need to focus more on things that bind us together as a race and not focusing on things that divide us. Religion, Politics and Sentiments have done much damage to our unity as a race,

“Now is the time for us to be united. We can easily achieve the best for our race if we are united as one big family”, he added.