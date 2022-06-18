Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams on Thursday sought the urgent intervention of the United Nations and other relevant international organisations on the raging spate of insecurity rampaging virtually all parts of Nigeria, especially the South-West.

Adams’ call was contained in a letter signed by him with the title ‘Avoiding a replica of the Bosnian War in Nigeria.’ The letter, was addressed to Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Mr António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres as well as European Embassies, African Union, United States State Department, International Association for Religious Freedom in United Kingdom, Council on Foreign Relations and other international organizations.

The Yoruba Generalissimo said the letter was the second in two years, insisting that Nigeria is in precarious situation capable of destroying the entire country. Adams noted in the letter: “As you, and hundreds of millions of people globally, are aware, things are no longer normal in Nigeria. Dangerous and despicable things are happening in the world’s most populous black nation.

“What happened in the defunct Yugoslavia that led to the balkanisation of that country is becoming like a child’s play in Nigeria. Pitiably, terrorists moving from Northern Nigeria to the South are being embraced, encouraged and empowered by powers that be in Nigeria. I am raising this alarm now because the effect of this dangerous trend may ultimately balkanise Nigeria and affect sub-Saharan Africa.”

Adams, while citing the various atrocities allegedly perpetrated by the Fulani herdsmen and terrorists, said the Yoruba in South-West Nigeria were being pushed to the limit, noting that the Fulani in Northern Nigeria are now engaged in a war of attrition all over the country

“Ironically, Nigeria’s President is a Fulani. The Fulani have been fingered in abductions, kidnappings and killings in the North. Now, they are gradually moving down South and the danger is that people in the South are already determined to engage them. This might lead to a full scale war,” he warned.

