From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has advised Nigerians not to give up as a result of the spate of insecurity bedeviling the country with the assurance that the onslaught would soon come to an end.

Gowon, who gave the advise at the 23rd anniversary of the National Peace of Nigeria (NPN) which coincided with the birthday of its Founder, Professor Dickson Akoh, specifically implored the youths to remain committed to the Nigerian dream as the country’s leadership will soon be placed on their shoulders.

Represented by former Military Governor of Bauchi State, Christian Abutu Garba, he called on Nigerians to pray for the country.

“The situation of insecurity and economic downturn and the state of instability is not going to last forever; it is only a passing phase.

“People are crying and shouting as if Nigeria is finished. Nigeria is not finished. We are only passing through a phase in the history of this country and it will come and go.

“I think we should pray for the leadership. We should pray for our people and various agencies both government agencies and Non-governmental agencies not to be discouraged, but they should continue to put in their best and remain focused so that the aspirations of the country shall be met,” he said.

Prof Akoh, while speaking on the journey so far, said he had been arrested multiple times and charged to court by some government forces in order for him to jettison the Corps but the commitment of members has kept him going.

He called on the National Assembly to speedily pass the Peace Corps bill which he said, would drastically address the scourge of insecurity as his personnel will be up and doing in the supply of information to security forces.

He said: “It may interest you to know that the Peace Corps envisions a Nigeria where all young people are inspired and equipped to realize their ambition. This, I intends to achieve by connecting young people with opportunities to transform their lives and create a better and peaceful society for all.

“The Peace Corps of Nigeria that started in 1998v as a tiny ember of my imagination with only few individuals, has blossomed into a colossus with over 187,000 youths, comprising of regular members and volunteers, mostly graduates of different disciplines.”

On how to arrest the growing insecurity, he said: “The way out of these uncertainties is for government at all levels to come up with deliberate and conscious policies towards investing more on peace than allow the security situation to escalate before deploying humongous resources towards addressing it.

“Also government should take urgent steps to create and provide job opportunities to the teeming unemployed youths in order to keep them busy and discourage them from all forms of violence and endless agitation.”

The Guest Speaker and Professor of African History, Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Ibadan, Isaac Olawale Albert noted that Nigeria can only return to the status quo of peaceful coexistence, if organizations like the Peace Corps is incorporated into the system.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.