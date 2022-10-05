From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A women’s advocacy group, Mothers for United Nigeria (MUN), has reacted to the demand by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) calling for the resignation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor, describing the call as unnecessary.

HURIWA National Coordinator Emmanuel Onwubiko had made the call in a statement following revelations by the CDS that there were about 137 unmanned borders in the north which, are infiltrated by terrorists from the Sahel to commit mayhem in Nigeria.

MUN Publicity Secretary Hafsat Adebayo said in a statement that the defence chief must be commended for being sincere in making the revelation, saying it shows the Armed Forces of Nigeria is not silent on the matter.

Adebayo said HURIWA should acknowledge that the security situation in the country has improved considering ongoing intensive military operations across the country, leading to the mass surrender of terrorists and other criminals.

“Even when the issues of border control is not the primary role of the AFN, the CDS who elevated inter-agency synergy since assumption of office did not shy away from coming out to identify a problem that needs to be tackled.

“Would HURIWA have preferred the CDS keep quiet? We must begin to appreciate public officials who show sincerity in tackling challenges.

“MUN, while not speaking for the CDS or the Armed Forces of Nigeria, will continue to state that tackling insecurity in the country should be a collective effort.

“We use this opportunity to commend the wife of the CDS and DEPOWA President Barr. (Mrs) Vickie Irabor for the foundation stone laying of the Armed Forces Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Centre, an initiative of hers.

“No doubt, the PTSD is a morale booster for troops to go out there and deal with enemies of Nigeria,” the spokesperson said.