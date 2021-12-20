From Gyang Bere, Jos

The President of Leah Foundation, Dr. Gloria Puldu has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over his failure to addressing the current killings in North West and other parts of the country.

She noted that President Buhari seems to have run out of ideas in tackling the prevailing security challenges that have claimed hundred of lives across the nation.

Dr. Puldu disclosed this on Monday in Jos during a protest in solidarity with Women in North Western Nigeria over the persistent killings in the region.

“If we don’t expect anything better from President Muhammadu Buhari, if he is incapable of addressing the current security challenges, then he should give way. If truly Buhari does not have the capacity to handle the security of this country, he should resign, he shouldn’t wait to be impeached, he should resign and leave.

“We are all here to stand in solidarity with women in North Western Nigeria who have been crying and protesting against the killings of their children and spouses while their daughters are being rape and abducted by bandits.

“The insecurity has engulfed the entire country and all we hear from government is that they are on top of the situation, we are very tired of this situation. What is happening to our girls, what is happening to our women and what is happening to our school children is very pathetic and it is unacceptable.”

She called on the International Community to wade into the insecurity in Nigeria as it is women and children that bears the brunt.

“We want the entire world to know that Nigeria is still very insecure especially to the United States Government who recently removed Nigeria from the list of particular concern. I don’t see the basis of removing Nigeria from the list when the insecurity is heightening, we want to tell the entire world that we are dying on daily basis and President Buhari is not on top of the situation.

“We want to call on the entire women in Nigeria to raise up; do not seat down until you are affected. We should stand up and cry out together in solidarity with other parts of the country, whether it is Muslim women that are being kill or it is Christians women.

“Blood is being shade, human right is being violated, we must speak out against it. We are tired of the whole situation, they should stop killing our men and making us widows, our daughters are rape on daily basis and most of them are still in captivity. Leah is still going to spend another Christmas in captivity, Chibok girls are going to spend 8 years in Captivity, enough of this, we are tired,” she stated.

Amb. Rotha Jahota decried the worsening security situation in the country and urged Federal Government and Northern Governors Forum to take proactive measures to address it.

“Government is always telling us that they are on top of security in Nigeria and we have not seen any evidence that it is on top of the situation. Our women are dying and our children are still in captivity and no effort is being made to secure them.

“We are out today to cry with out sisters in North West. Most of our women in North West are in the captivity of armed bandits, they don’t want us to call them terrorists, we are tired of hearing armed bandits under the disguise of terrorism. Government should come out with new measure of tackling this insecurity or resign and give way.”

Pastor Esther Fahmicit Lagang who lamented the manner in which women and killed and young girls raped and abducted in the North West and North Central called on Federal Government to address the situation.

She called on the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong to think outside the box and come out with new strategy in securing the north from armed bandits.

The women who came out holding placards with inscriptions, “No to rape; free Leah Sharibu; Stop school abduction; free all our girls; Stop the injustice against women”, said enough of killings, raping and abduction of women on Nigeria.