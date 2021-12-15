By Adewale Sanyaolu

The new National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Debo Ahmed, has said that the state of insecurity in the country is worsening the already troubled oil sector woes.

Ahmed stated this during his swearing-in at IPMAN’s Secretariat in Abuja.

This was even as he pleaded for the support and cooperation of other key players in the sector, particularly the National Association of Road Transport Owners, (NARTO) and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Addressing the gathering of petroleum marketers, the new IPMAN President expressed concern over the state of insecurity in the country which he noted constitute a serious threat to economic activities in the country.

The new IPMAN President while acknowledging efforts by security agencies to surmount the challenge and guarantee the security of lives and property, called on downstream oil sector operators to come to terms with the reality of full deregulation of the oil sector, driven by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“The Nation is facing a magnitude of insecurity threat. The economic landscape is not friendly. The PIA Act of 2021 ushering in deregulation of the oil sector is facing us in earnest but we cannot do otherwise than to face the challenges and treat them as they come to lessen its effects on our members nationwide.”

Ahmed succeeds the immediate past President of the Association, Engineer Sanusi Abdu Fari, who assumed office on December 14, 2018 sequel to the Supreme Court judgment which brought to an end the leadership of Chief Obasi Lawson.

By virtue of provisions of Article IV of the IPMAN 1997 Constitution, the Deputy National President assumes office after the expiration of the tenure of a sitting National President.

He assured his members that his leadership would accord full priority to their welfare in the volatile oil sector.

“I wholeheartedly accept this responsibility to steer the IPMAN ship for the next 3 years. I promise to do my best to uplift the welfare, unity and progress of our members nationwide which remains the primary responsibility of any association.

I am seizing this opportunity to assure the outgoing NEC that we will not let IPMAN down but keep the flag flying. In conclusion, I want to appeal to. IPMAN Excos at the Zones and Units level and all the sister organizations/unions (NARTO, NUPENG, PTD of NUPENG etc) in the downstream sector to extend their cooperation to me as they did to the outgoing President. To my NEC members that are coming to join me, I am expecting them to come with team spirit, hope and dedication that we will do our best to surpass the record already on the ground.”

Earlier in his valedictory remarks, the immediate past President of the Association, Engineer Fari, who commended other stakeholders in the industry for their support to his leadership equally pleaded with them to extend the same hands of fellowship to the new administration.

“I equally implore our sister Organizations/unions, the NARTO, NUPENG, ’ Petroleum Tanker Drivers and IMB of NUPENG and other unions numerous to mention to accord him all the support which I enjoyed from them.

My profound gratitude first and foremost goes to the BOT Chairman, IPMAN, Chief Obasi Lawson (Ugwu Aro) and other BOT members who went out of ~ their way to provide the needed backing for the growth of IPMAN and my administration. My fellow NEC members, you have been wonderful. I thank you all. The various Zonal and Depots Executives, you have all done well. My members nationwide, I thank you. I enjoin you all to cooperate with our new National President, Alhaji Debo Ahmed for a successful tenure.

May I, at this point, commend the leadership of our sister organizations/unions, the National President of NARTO, Alhaji Othman, the National President of NUPENG, Comrade William Akporeha and the National Chairman of PTD, Comrade Salimon Oladiti for their unwavering support and assistance towards the success of my administration for without them, I may not have achieved much.

I am always available to provide the needed support and cooperation to this new NEC whenever called upon.

To the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, I remain grateful for all your support and insistence on the obedience of rule of law through recognizing my leadership of IPMAN.”

