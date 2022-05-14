Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) has raised the alarm over the influx of non-Nigerians to all the six states in the South West, saying the situation is threatening the peace of the region.

The group urged all the South-west governors, the traditional rulers and other stakeholders across the region to brace up to the security challenges and make the region safe for the residents.

Rising from the meeting, SSSG, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Adewole Ireti, said the group was alarmed by the raging influx of non-Nigerians from Mali, Chad, Niger Republic and other neighbouring African countries to the South-West.

Ireti stated also that the group could no longer keep mute at the impending danger lurking around the region.

“After the meeting with leaders of the South-West Security Stakeholders Group from across the South-West, we agreed to raise the alarm over the influx of non- Nigerians invading the south west and wreaking untold havoc to the various communities.

“Information at our disposal actually showed the plans and desperation of non-Nigerians with no identity and masquerading as motorcycle riders (Okada riders) to perpetrate evil across the South-West.

“You can hardly trace them and we have it on good authority that they usually hold weekly meetings every Friday, at their various locations to strategise on the best approach for them to perfect their sinister motives against residents of the South-West. The SSSG publicity scribe added also that the reopening of Seme Border had turned out to be a curse rather than being a blessing.

“Our attention has been drawn to the various activities playing out at the Seme Border lately, where they allowed non-Nigerians from Burkina-Faso, Mali to find their ways illegally to Iwoye, a town in Ogun that shares a border with Benin Republic,” the statement noted.

