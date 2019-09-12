Job Osazuwa

Different local security groups in the South West, yesterday, converged on Lagos State, to find a lasting solution to insecurity in the zone.

The groups, under the auspices of Southwest Security Stakeholders’ Group (SSSG), said they would partner the police and South West governors to provide better security for the people.

The summit convener, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, told Daily Sun the aim of the meeting was to harness the local security groups so that they could speak in unison in securing the South West.

He said the movement would work round the clock to protect lives and property, and complement other security agencies’ efforts towards community policing in Nigeria.

The groups, including Vigilance Group of Nigeria (VGN), Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), South West Hunters Association of Nigeria (SWHAN), Southwest Agbekoya Groups (SAG) and Yoruba Youth Council (YYC), at the end of the summit, issued a communique, which reads in parts: “That the groups shall be used as a veritable medium to foster peace, love, understanding and unity among paramilitary and security stakeholders in the South West.

“The groups agreed to continually bring all the stakeholders towards achieving a common goal of protecting South West territory. We admonish all the leaders of these groups to sensitise their followers not to betray the course of Yoruba interest.

“We advise the police and all other security agencies not to see this partnership as a threat to their establishment so as to arrive at common goals and objectives.”