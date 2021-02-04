From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Some Yoruba kings and traditionalists converged on Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Thursday and pleaded with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi to forgive the Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, over uncomplimentary remarks he made against the first-class monarch some days ago.

They pleaded further that Oba Ogunwusi should take the comments by Igboho as a product of youthful exuberance.

The meeting was held at the Western Hall, Parliament Building Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan and it attracted participants from Oyo, Osun, Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti and Ogun States towards finding lasting solution to the issues of kidnapping, rape, armed robbery and destruction of farmland in the zone.

The partcipants addressed the worsening security situation in all the six states of the South West geo-political zone at the meeting, which was initiated by the Yoruba World Assembly under the leadership of Chief Taiye Ayorinde, who is the Chairman, Governing Council of YWA and Secretary-General, Dr Victor Taiwo.

The Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Moses Oladejo Oyediran; the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin who was represented by Prof Nelson Fashina, were among the dignitaries at the meeting.

Oba Gbadegesin, in his address, said: “Enough is enough. We can no longer tolerate kidnapping and killing of our people. What Governor Rotimi Akeredolu did was right when he banned grazing in our forest reserves.”

Elder Ayorinde also said: “One of the two women had her eyes plucked out while the was beheaded after being subjected to serial rape by her abductors. Should we then fold our arms and watched these atrocities. God forbid. We will fight back.”

The Secretary-General of YWA, Dr Taiwo also stated: “Victims of these attrocities cried loud to the traditional rulers, rich people, religion leaders, politicians but help didn’t come to them and then somebody like Igboho stood up to say enough is enough.”

“For quite a few years back now, what the entire Nigerian people have been contending with are the transgression and terrorism of the Fulani people who are already sworn to kidnapping, raping, slaughtering, torturing, maiming and the rest of annihilating assaults of the people with all impunity and with the repugnant, unfathomable, unimaginable support and goading of the Federal Government run by the most ethnic jigoist Nigeria ever had as a leader.

“Must the Yoruba therefore be so foolish as to keep silent watching themselves ravaged and conquered to their perdition. The God and gods of Yoruba people don’t teach them foolishness and stupidity. But it seems our leaders, rulers and power custodians have made us look stupid enough until one man challenged the powers that be to a big fight.”