Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called on the Yoruba people in all the states of the federation, especially those in the South West to defend themselves against attack from the Fulani herdsmen.

He spoke in Akure, the Ondo State capital when he paid a condolence visit on the leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, over the death of his daughter, Funke Olakunrin.

He said Yoruba people should be law-abiding and maintain peace but not at the expense of killings by Fulani herdsmen.

“Our people are being killed every day in every state of the South West. We now live under the threat of Fulani herdsmen. This is too bad. No region or tribe is superior to the other in Nigeria. We are all equal and we should be treated equally,” Fani-Kayode said.

He stressed the need for the Federal Government to be alive to its responsibility of protecting the lives of all Nigerians, saying, “Something strong and drastic should be done to curtail insecurity in the country.”

Fani-Kayode however lauded the position of the South West governors on their stand against open grazing in the region. But he expressed worry if they would have the courage to present the position to President Muhammadu Buhari.