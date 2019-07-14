WOLE BALOGUN, AdoEkiti

The national body of Federation of Ekiti State Students Union, (FESSU) on Sunday decried the spate of killings and other violent crimes in the country, saying that enough is enough and the time to act is now.

FESSU in a statement signed by its National Senate President, Comrade Kolade Ifeoluwa, in Ado-Ekiti and made available to newsmen, said that government should without further delay, do what it is expected on the issue of insecurity in the country.

”The safety of citizens of this country should be placed above any other issue,” the statement reads.

The FESSU national body was reacting to the gruesome killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, 58-year-old daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, a leader of Afenifere, a Pan-Yoruba group, on Friday.

The body described the murder of Olakunrin by yet-to-be identified gunmen as one too many, saying the incident reflected the seriousness of the insecurity in the country, especially in the South West, asking the governors and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams to stand up for the region before it got uncontrollable.

“We are being made to see the situation and having the impression that the government was incompetent, and saying with a bleeding heart that the problem is unacceptable to us and Nigerian students generally.

“We are calling on government at all levels to wake up and urgently take action to protect lives and properties in the country.

The national body of FESSU called on the south west leaders, particularly the governors to rise to the challenges of increasing insecurity in the region.

“We share in this loss and condole with the bereaved family.

“The south west governors must act now because it is very clear that the Federal government is telling us to take our future and security in our hands.

“Our governors must realise that they shall be held responsible, individually and collectively, should they fail to prioritise and support one another in securing their people. The time to act is now.

“The stories of a series of security challenges in Yoruba land should be stopped by whatever means possible. Where is our own Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams? The time to act has come and it is now.

“The time for our governors to stand up on our behalf is now, they can count on our support, the students, anytime we are called upon in their bid to drive out these criminals from our land.

“It is only by doing this that Mrs. Olakunrin and all those murdered before her, especially Yoruba leaders like Chief Bola Ige, Pa Alfred Rilwan, Kudirat Abiola, among several others, would not have died.”