Okwe Obi, Abuja

North East elders under the aegis of Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development, (CNEEPD), has tackled President Mohammadu Buhari and the service chiefs over the rising cases of kidnapping and killings ravaging the country, lamenting that their excuses were no longer acceptable.

Its Chairman, Engr. Zana Goni, in a statement, yesterday, called on President Buhari, to, as a matter of urgency, listen to Nigerians and implement the recent resolution of both chambers of the National Assembly by rejigging the country’s security architecture with a view to improving the security of Nigeria.

Goni said: “We are stating our position this day with deep and unbearable pains given the lingering and unabated insecurity on our land.

“There is no doubt that ten years down the line,the situation is worsening by the day.

“This is unacceptable considering the efforts Mr President has put in so far to arrest the situation.

“While we sincerely appreciate the president’s efforts in trying to secure our land and the country at large, we must be bold to state the obvious that his service chiefs who are the drivers of his vision on security have ran out of ideas to end the war, and need to be shown the way out.

“As elders, we can no longer sit on the fence over the issue which is the nightmare of every Nigerian. We wonder why Mr president is still keeping the service chiefs despite call from every quota for them to go.

“We wish to remind our dear president that Nigerians are so tired of excuses of insecurity. They want to see changes.

“Nigerians voted for you massively because of your vast experience in security but as it stands today, they are fade up and want to see a secured North East and Nigeria.

“Mr president sir, sacking the chiefs and appointing new and younger officers into the system will naturally restore lost morale,zeal, hope and confidence in the Armed Forces and the entire security architecture of the country.

“It is obvious that the current crop of service chiefs have overstayed and have run out of ideas to win the war against insurgents.



“Mr president must show them the way out, our ways of livelihood in the North East have been destroyed by the insurgents, the poverty level in our zone now is so high. It is on these premise that we are calling on President Muhammedu Buhari to sack the service Chiefs without further delay.”