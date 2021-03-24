From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

President Muhammadu Buhari has been told that his continuous silence over the nation’s security challenges is disheartening, disturbing and too laud, urging him to urgently address Nigerians on the palpable insecurity situation of the country.

President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, made the disclosure on Wednesday at the Cornerstone City, Ibadan, when he received separately, the Lagos, Ogun and Osun States’ Chapters of the PFN led by Apostle Enjimaya Okwuonu, and Apostle David Otaru as well as Prophet Isaiah Adelowokan, respectively. They had visited to felicitate with him on his emergence as the body’s President

Oke, the founder of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and the Proprietor of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan,

He stated: “The silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the degenerating security situation in Nigeria, is too loud and this is very disturbing. Seriously, President Buhari’s silence is deafening and it’s giving room for speculation and gossips that suggest the government has hands in the sickening situation by indulging and pampering the bandits and the killer Fulani herdsmen, among others.

“He should rise above primordial sentiments and sectional attachment by doing the needful to make the nation more homely for every Nigerian.

“There is so much pressure and tension in the land, due to insurgency being orchestrated by the Boko Haram, kidnapping, banditry, killer Fulani herdsmen’s palaver, raping, among other ills. All these are self-inflicted.

“We don’t want the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, to be the one that will speak. It is President Buhari himself that we want to hear from on the dreary security situation in the country. Our President should use the opportunity to disassociate his government from the lawlessness currently ravaging the country through the activities of Boko Haram insurgents and the killer Fulani herdsmen.

“He should tell his kinsmen, the Fulani, to stop the mindless killings currently on in the country; arrest and make those culpable to face the wrath of law.Tell the bandits, the killers, the rapists and all those involved in these heinous engagements, the language of law whether they are Fulanis or whatever. Let the nation hear your fatherly voice. People are living in fear,farmers can not go to their farms anymore.

“No doubt, we are at a precarious time because of insecurity and alarmingly, the drums of separation are beating loudly for everyone to hear.

“On behalf of over 45 million members of PFN, I want to implore President Buhari to stand up firmly to bring together, all Nigerians regardless of their tribes and religions.PFN is praying for you. Mr President, and the nation as well.This is because, Nigeria has never been as divided as we are now.

“Kidnappers, bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, killer Fulani herdsmen and rapists, are criminals who the government should not negotiate with.Instead, they should be judged while the protection of lives and property of the citizen is given the needed priority.”