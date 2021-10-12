From Fred Itua, Abuja

Zambian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Sọlọmọn Samuel Jere, has revealed that his country is willing to assist Nigeria in tackling insecurity ravaging different parts of the country.

The High Commissioner said Nigeria played a key role in South Africa to liberate their colleagues in the Republic of South Africa. He said it was time to repay the good gesture.

He spoke in Abuja during a press conference, ahead of an international peace concert, to be organised by the Asokoro Seventh-day Adventist Church in Abuja.

He said a renown gospel music group from Zambia, The Jasper Sea, is expected to minister, alongside a host of talented gospel music groups across Nigeria.

Jere said: “If you remember at the time of fighting for the liberation of South Africa , Nigeria joined the southern African countries and they became one of the five frontlines states in enhancing a peaceful coexistence in South Africa.

“It is for this reason that the 7th day adventist church has come up with a brilliant method of enhancing peace and to this effect Zambia would want to identify ourselves with the adventist church. Because our brothers and sisters in Nigeria who are grappling with insecurity “Zambia cannot stand idle and watch our brothers and sisters in Nigeria being faced with acts of terrorism. You must be aware that the Zambian government has a new leader. This government has come up with a new approach. As small as Zambian is, we have a beautiful training programme.

“As I am talking to you now, we have different countries starting from India and different part of Africa that are in Zambia, training to perfect our acts of fighting terrorism and insurgency.

“On the basis of that, Zambia stands ready to partner with Nigeria and fight crimes. There are areas of comparative advantage like areas fighting fraud, investigating it that Nigeria is strong. Zambia also has an area of advantage that Nigeria will be interested in and it is in that area that Zambia wants to join Nigeria through the peace convert.”

Pastor Munaji Musa, the church pastor of Asokoro Seventh day Adventist church, in his remarks, said: “Music is a language of communication which can remove hostility. Music can help ease stress and help one have inner peace.

“There are a number of significant challenges we face today as individuals and as a global community, ranging from unemployment, poverty, natural disaster, banditry, kidnapping, health issues such as cancer, heart diseases,famine, and many more affecting millions today. More and more people are fmding themselves alone and depressed. They feel the sting of despondency and despair.

“How can one live a purposeful, joyous live in the light of everything going on in our world? This can lead to despair and hopelessness with the future appearing gloomy and uncertain. But hope makes a difference.

“Hope leads us from what is to what can be, it leads our spirits from the mud below to the heavens above. Our hope is anchored in a God who will never leave us or forsake us, and this we hope to share through music at the concert.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .