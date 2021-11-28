From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has announced the suspension on telecommunications in the state beginning from Monday, 29th November, 2021.

This was contained in a statement by Zailani Bappa,

Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications.

The statement quoted the Governor as saying, the decision to suspend was informed by an encouraging report of peace attained in the state, saying the bandits have taken the desired toll meant by the measure.

“I want to announce today that we have taken a decision to lift the ban on telecommunications in the state. God’s Willing, as from next Monday we shall have that effected.

“The decision, he said, was due to encouraging reports of successes achieved in the state from that stringe measure”, the governor announced during APC Congress held in Gusau on Saturday.

He thanked the people of the state for their patience and perseverance throughout the trying period and assured that his administration will continue to take any measure necessary to preserve peace and protect lives and property.

