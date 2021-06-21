From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State govenor, Babagana Zulum has urged farmers in Maiduguri and its environs willing to return to farming activities on deserted farmlands outside the capital to do so without fear.

Zulum while on visit to Dalwa, a remote community with expanse of uncultivated farmland at the outskirts of the state capital, promised to make arrangements with military commanders around the area to provide adequate security for farmers.

“The main reason we are here (Dalwa) is to ensure farmers have access to agricultural activities this year. You have seen that the whole farmlands from Maiduguri to Dalwa is deserted. This is never so,” he said.

He promised government was discussing with the military, police, other security agencies and Civilian JTF to provide security on the farmlands and around the city.

“We have seen the entire area from Maiduguri to Dalwa deserted. Anybody who wish to farm from Maiduguri and its environs to Dalwa is free to do so. Government will support them. All we are doing is to support agricultural activities and food production in the state,” the governor said.

Scores of farmers in Borno have abandoned their farmlands in the wake of Boko Haram attacks in the area. In November 2020, Boko Haram murdered about 80 farmers working on their farmlands near remote Zabarmari, few kilometres to the state capital.