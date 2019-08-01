Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is currently holding a closed- door meeting with governors from then northwest zone of the country, at the Katsina Government House, over the lingering state of insecurity across a number of communities in the zone.

The meeting, convened at the instance of the IGP, also had in attendance, a cross section of “repentant” bandits, the representatives of the Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, the local vigilance security groups as well as commissioners of police in the north -zone.

He explained that the meeting was in continuation of his efforts at ensuring that peace returns to the north west region as well as review the earlier initiatives which he said led to what the IGP described as the success so far recorded in curbing the insecurity situation in Zamfara State. According to him, “we are here to review all that we had done in the past which led to the success in Zamfara State, so that the whole of the north west of this country can be peaceful and people can do their businesses without hindrance. “If we are farmers, we should go back to the farms and farm.

If we are cattle breeders, we go back and breed our cattle without molestation. Also, in his remarks, at the opening ceremony, Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, commended the IGP’s initiative, adding that, “we assure you that the governors are fully aware of our responsibilities of ensuring and securing lives and property of our people. and we are ever ready to give our maximum support as we have always done to ensure that the lives and property of our people are well protected.” Apart from Masari, the governors of Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states were present, along with the commissioners of police from the zone and the Commander, 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, among others. A communique is expected at the end of the meeting.