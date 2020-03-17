Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has urged residents to report criminal activities to security agencies, rather than taking the law into their hands.

Aruwan said the state government had taken steps to tackle banditry, kidnappings and criminal activities in the State.

Speaking during a visit to the ministry by officials of Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, a non-governmental organisation, Aruwan said, “we urge residents to report any security challenge to security agencies rather than (engaging in) self help. We are grateful to Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue; we appreciate you for what you are doing in Kaduna State since 2015 on peace building and dialogue. At the end of your field work, you will develop a framework to help solve the security challenges in some areas in the Kaduna Central.”

Following the visit, the state government and the centre have agreed to continue to partner on peace building and dialogue to tackle some of the security challenges.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr Saka Azimazi said the organization had been working for peace in Kaduna especially Southern Kaduna communities since 2015.

Azimazi, said the organisation was willing to extend it’s peace building activities to some communities facing security challenges in Kaduna Central zone, adding that relative peace has returned to southern part of the state.

He, however, noted that though there are pockets of herders/farmers clashes in some communities in the Southern Kaduna but the issues were being tackled through dialogue, adding that government efforts in tackling the insecurity had brought normalcy.

“We are grateful to get briefing on what is going on in Kaduna State. We have worked in Southern Kaduna about six years. We are also willing to work in Kaduna Central for peace-building and dialogue. We are looking forward to training journalists on peace building, so that media will not be used to cause crisis,” Azimazi said.