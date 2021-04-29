From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of alleged insensitivity over the killings in the country.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said alleged silence by President Muhammadu Buhari has emboldened terrorists to unleash more violence on the country.

The party noted that it is “a mark of failure that the Buhari presidency and the APC appears unconcerned as terrorists and bandits take control of various parts of our country and even hoisted their flags in Shiroro, Niger State, a distance of about 200 kilometres to our Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

The opposition party lamented that “the decision by President Buhari to recede into the comfort and safety of Aso Presidential Villa and kept silent while the nation burns, had worsened the situation and emboldened terrorist elements to unleash more violence on our nation.

“Due to the incompetence, divisiveness and insensitivity of the Buhari presidency, violence, killings, bloodletting and a gripping reign of terror have seized all parts of our nation and there is no hope in sight,” he said.