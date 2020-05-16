He placed the cause of the bloody clash squarely at the feet of LAIP authorities who he accused of being in the habit of doing contradictory allocations of the clusters of land under contention. “If you ask me, I will reliably tell you that the people who caused this problem is Lower Anambra Irrigation Project authorities because they do double allocations of the farmlands,” he said. “A farmer will get receipt for a plot of land. Before you know it, another farmer will get the same receipt for the same plot of land.”

Like his Omor Community, he also claimed some form of intervention in the matter. “It was on May 4, 2020, that the farmers had misun- derstanding at the farm but when I got the information I asked our farmers to go home,” he said. “Then on May 5, when the farmers went to the farm as they were about to start ploughing, some men from Omor ordered them to stop work and pushed them away and destroyed some of the farming instruments. “They rushed home to inform other youths in the community who followed them to know what was happening. That was when the chair- man of the council called to inform me and I ordered my people to go back but Omor youths followed them into our community and this led to the fight. Hoodlums cashed in on that to cause mayhem. That was the issue between two or three farmers having problem among themselves which would have been resolved. “On the first day of the crisis, a boy was killed. On the second, another person from Umumbo living in Omor was killed. That first day they attacked our community, they injured many people and destroyed many buildings and vehicles. Some people are missing. The houses destroyed in Umumbo are up to 80. In fact, all the buildings built by Umumbo people in Omor were destroyed.” All the same he is thankful for the semblance of peace which the communities enjoy for now. “Peace is returning now because the stakeholders in Ayamelum LGA waded in and went to both communities to clamour for peace,” he said. “Myself and Igwe of Omor are also clamouring for peace. I want to commend the security agents for their prompt response in quelling the crisis.” Farm leader’s angle to the story Giving some insight into the cause of the bloody clash, the leader of the farm cluster, Mr. James Nnonye, said that the problem started last year when some farmers from Umumbo went to cultivate other farmers’ plots, following which he said a committee was set up to resolve the matter. “The Lower Anambra Irrigation Project (LAIP) is sited in Omor and the large expense of land was owned by Omor while the smaller parts was owned by Umuobom and Umurum before the federal government took over the land for irrigation project after paying compensation to the original owners of the land,” he explained. “The semi-permanent farmland allocation was done in 2005 which was allocated in batches to people of Omor, Umumbo and others. The farmland under contention is located at Isiokwe and Orencha in Omor and the owners have the receipts for payment of the farm plots from LAIP.” He said that all the efforts, processes and avenues used to ensure that the matter was settled amicably were jettisoned by the Umumbo farmers, leading to the recent clash. “We have been cultivating the farm peacefully without any problem until last year when farmers from Umumbo went and cultivated in plots of Omor farms which was mediated and settled by committee set up to resolve the problem, and resolution was reached,” he said. “Part of that resolution was that Umumbo farmers should not farm again in Omor plots after they harvested their crops last year. “But this year, farmers from Omor the original owners of the plots went ahead to cultivate the land in order to stop the trespassers from going back there to farm on it but the farmers of Umumbo stopped those who went to plough and spray chemical to the land. This led to the fight at the farm and which later escalated. The youths hijacked the situation and started at- tacking anybody in the farms, streets, destroying property and leading to the killing of two persons from Omor. They injured others while some are still missing in Omor.” Committee chairman weighs in The Chairman of Committee set up to mediate in the farmers conflict in the farm cluster said that the clash wouldn’t have occurred if the Umumbo farmers had kept to their agreement with the committee. He said that the six-man committee which was set up at the instance of Justice Okonkwo who is an indigene of Umumbo community, was out to resolve the matter with three from each community. Okolo who is also former Transition Committee of Ayamelum LGA said that after the meeting with the farmers and the committee members, there were resolutions reached which mandated the farmers from Umumbo to pay N12, 000 to Omor farmers who they took their plots, being the amount for each plot and to vacate the land after harvesting their crops. They allegedly reneged on this agreement and that led to the crisis. He said: “We resolved that Umumbo farmers who encroached on Omor farmland at the cluster should pay them N12, 000 per plot which is usually the amount for a plot. We also said that Umumbo farmers should pay for expenses already incurred on the plot by Omor farmers, like ploughing, fallowing and chemical grass sprays. That Umumbo farmers should vacate the plot after harvesting their crops for 2019 season. That if any of the farmers felt that there was an anomaly on the way the allocation was done by the authority, he should go to court and seek redress and not take law into their hands through violence. “After the agreement, everybody accepted and agreed on the resolutions but the farmers of Umumbo, after harvesting their crops not only refused to pay the amount according to the agreement, they went back to the plot to start farming on it again this year. That’s what caused the recent crisis. Had it been they obeyed the agreement, this crisis wouldn’t have happened.” Police issue statement Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police Command announced that the situation had been brought under control as policemen and other security agents had been drafted to the communities to maintain law and order. The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed, said that, contrary to claims and reports, only one person lost his life in the clash while four persons sustained injuries. He said that eight suspects were arrested. A statement issued by the command read: “A peace meeting was held at the Local Government Secretariat, Anaku in Anyamelum LGA.The meeting comprises of the Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly Hon. Uche Okafor, Transition Committee Chairman Mr. Benjamin Onyeabo, Representative of the Commissioner of Police DCP Chris Owolabi, Chairman Anyamelum Tradional Rulers Coun- cil and Igwe of Omasi Igwe Benjamin Okejie, Igwe of Omor Chris Chidume, Igwe of Umumbo, Simeon Chidubem and Igwe of Ifite Ogwari A I. Ofuebe. “Other stakeholders in the peace meeting includes Rev. Prof. Benjamin Eboh, Chief Paul Odembo (Secretary SEMA), President Generals of Omo and Umumbu Communities, Representatives of the Army, DSS, NSCDC and the Divisional Police Officer of Anaku Division Mr.Victor Osuasa.” Anambra State government reacts In addition, the state government had directed the security agencies and the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) to arrest everyone involved in the conflict and to bring him or her to justice. The Commissioner of Information and Pub- lic Enlightenment Mr. C. Don Adinuba in a statement said that those involved in the crisis would be arrested and subsequently prosecuted in the law court regardless of their status in the society. “The Anambra State government notes with profound sadness the conflict between the people of Umumbo and their neighbours in Omor community, Ayamelum Local Government Area, over land ownership which has resulted in one confirmed fatality and the destruction of valuable assets in both places,” he said. “Security agents drawn from the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army and the National Security and Civil Defence Corps have since been drafted to the scene to stabilize the situation and maintain law and order.” Land allocation authority says no comment Efforts made by our correspondent to get the reactions of the Lower Anambra Irrigation Project (LAIP) authority proved abortive as the Project Manager, Mr. Friday Egwu, refused to speak on the matter when contacted on the phone. “You know that as a civil servant, I am not allowed to give such information,” he said. “You better reach out to my MD for his reac- tion.” But all the phone calls put across to the Managing Director of the Anambra River Basin Development Authority were not responded to.