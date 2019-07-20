Despite being one of Lagos wealthy entrepreneurs, and philanthropists, the famously private Dr. Babatope Michael Agbeyo has never been fond of throwing showy parties. Case in point: although he just held his 45th birthday, it was an intimate gathering that included his staff, scores of old and close friends, business associates and his wife and son, Tolulope, who planned the lavish bash as a surprise for his beloved dad.

Agbeyo, Africa’s leading entrepreneur and Chairman, Cornfield Group of Companies, turned 45 on Saturday, July 13 and, to his sheer delight and astonishment, he was tricked into D’Podium Event Centre on Aromire Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, to witness an outlandish exclusive birthday banquet held in his honour amid fun and merrymaking. Though a real ambush, it was however the sweetest type of trap that anyone could possibly imagine. Spirits were high, food and drinks were topnotch, encomiums and prayers were poured in torrents, and the birthday cake was also beautiful. The unassuming business mogul was deeply touched and felt highly honoured by the gesture and the wonderful people who gathered to celebrate him. The roll call included the Ooni of Ife, who could not personally come but was represented by his charming queen, Olori Shilekunola Moronke Naomi Ogunwusi. Also at the exclusive soiree were Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Mrs. Ireti Olubunmi, wife of former Minister of Education, late Prof. Babalola Borishade, and Dr. Olu Adenipekun, Head of National Office, WAEC. Gospel music diva, Tope Alabi, led a good number of popular entertainers to serenade the ‘birthday boy’ and the dignitaries with soul-lifting lyrics, to the satisfaction of everyone.

Coming at such a relatively young age, Agbeyo’s success in business over the years, is only as a result of his passionate quest to meet basic needs of people, especially in the education and ICT sectors. The Usi-Ekiti State-born business mogul’s Cornfield Group has as its subsidiaries Media Concepts International Limited, Botosoft Technologies Limited, Cornfield Transnational Limited and FOAM Studio Nigeria Limited.