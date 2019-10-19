Literally, Lagos was shut down on Saturday, October 12. Virtually, everybody who was somebody was at the prestigious Eko Convention Centre as the hall was filled to the brim with power brokers. They all came to honour the stylish high society doyenne and billionaire, Hajia Bola Muinat Shagaya who turned 60 few days earlier. For months, the diamond woman plotted to make her diamond milestone a huge celebration of friendship. And the oil titan had so many of her friends in torrents strutting the walkway of the Eko Hotels into the grand ballroom to be part of what has been described as a classy 60th birthday of all times. Few days to the main day, she sizzled on the social media with pre-event pictures. But on Thursday, October 10—the day the ever graceful socialite turned 60—the first leg of the celebration was held. Her posh mansion in Osun Crescent, Maitama, Abuja, turned a mecca for select VIP guests and many Islamic clerics who took turns to offer prayers for her. Beaming with smiles, the woman went round greeting her guests before settling down for the prayer session.

This was followed by a lavish reception held in a marquee mounted inside her palatial residence. As the queen of blings, Hajia Shagaya looked fly in various spectacular designs of Deola Sagoe, Tiffany Amber and Abaya, supported by her sons – Hakeem, Sheriff, Seun and Kabir- and their wives. She later cut an imposing, lovely cake after a moving toast by Hajia Aisha Babangida.

The reception which had Andy Gabriel as compere had in attendance former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Women Affairs Minister, Pauline Tallen, Sisi Abah Folawiyo, Hajia Ajoke Mohammed, Hajia Titi Atiku Abubakar, Olusegun Awolowo Jnr., Senator Sanusi Daggash, Senator Soji Akanbi, Tunde Ayeni, and Zainab Maina. But the high point of the diamond celebration was the Lagos birthday dinner where the quintessential jewelry loving woman hosted several dignitaries including the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, several governors including that of Lagos, Ekiti and Ogun states, All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, Emir of Kano, Ooni of Ife, Emir of Ilorin, Chief Kessington Adebutu, Amb. Babagana Kingibe, Tunde Folawiyo, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso, Chief Rasaq Okoya, Senator Daisy Danjuma, Musa Danjuma, Jameel & Bella Disu, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Dr. Taiwo Afolabi. An array of Lagos iconic society women also came to felicitate with the celebrant. They include Alhaja Bintu Tinubu, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, Mrs Sherifat Balogun, Chief Ireti Asemota and Chief Bisi Abiola.

From the security handled by K-Square to the event coordination by Zapphaire Events and the comperes—Tee A, Dayo Benjamin-Laniyi and Andy Gabriel––everything worked smoothly. After a short networking amidst cocktail, the main soiree began with an Islamic prayers led by Shiekh Farouq Onikijipa. This was followed by jazzy tunes by Bee Jay Sax, to welcome guests, and a short documentary on the celebrant. It was followed by dozen tributes by family and friends including Mohammed Babangida.

Thereafter, billionaire daughter and entertainer, Ife Otedola, famously known as DJ Cuppy thrilled the guests before the Vintage Band took over the bash till about 3am Sunday morning.

Hajia Shagaya is one of the richest women in Africa. She started her career with the audit department of the Central Bank of Nigeria before venturing into private business in 1983. The high society matriarch currently sits on the board of Unity Bank Plc. She is also a member of the recently inaugurated NEPAD Business Group Nigeria. The Chair of Bolmus Group is a holder of national honour of Member of the Order of Niger, MON. As a fashion enthusiast, she is a patron of the Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN) and also a lover of Polo game.