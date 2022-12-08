Story and pictures by Henry Umahi, who was in Maiduguri

The North-East Children’s Trust School, otherwise known as ‘the learning center’, is a special school in all ramifications. It is not special just because of its beautiful facility and environment. Indeed, it is more than just a school. It is a place to nurture, empower and renew children whose future was threatened.

Located in Maiduguri, the capital of Bornu State, the learning centre is a child of necessity. It was specifically built for vulnerable children orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East. Inaugurated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in 2019, it comprises nursery, primary and secondary sections.

It was gathered that “the NECT is a social engineering initiative incorporated in 2017 with a mission to create innovative, transformational sustainable learning ecosystems that will nurture, renew and empower vulnerable children between ages five and 18 years that have been orphaned by the insurgency in North East Nigeria.”

According to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, the Boko Haram insurgency led to the death of 100,000 persons, displaced over two million and caused damages worth $9 billion (N3.24 trillion).

About 50,000 children are estimated to be orphaned by the insurgency without access to good education, quality health care, food and basic shelter.

Therefore, NECT “aims to create ecosystems carefully designed to provide comprehensive support for the children through access to safe living spaces, quality education, good health facilities, well-rounded psychosocial support and relevant socio-economic life skills.

“NECT seeks to establish learning centers within local communities to deliver context specific and student-centred learning through purposeful partnerships that leverage the capabilities, contributions and networks of diverse stakeholders.

“It is structured and committed to providing sustainable, life-changing assistance, with facilities carefully tailored to reintegrate the children into society and equip them with the necessary skills to live successful lives.”

The vision of NECT “is to create a safe learning environment for children in North-East Nigeria and provide comprehensive support to vulnerable children affected by the crises so that they can become agents of socio-economic development in their communities and Nigeria at large.”

There, pupils are trained in coding and programming, computer web design, agricultural programmes and other vocations to make them develop an entrepreneurial mindset.

On December 6, Daily Sun accompanied the management of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) on a visit to the special school. The pupils welcomed the visitors with exquisite cultural display.

The chairman of the NEDC, Maj. Gen. Paul Tarfa (retd) and the managing director, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, gave pep talk to the pupils. They encouraged the children to be serious with their academic activities, assuring them that the future holds so much promise for those who are dedicated to their assignments.

When asked what they would want to be when they grow up, they gave different answers, showing that they have the mind of their own. Many of the girls said they would like to be first ladies.

In furtherance of its intervention and humanitarian activities, the NEDC presented 1000 bags of rice, 1000 cartons of noddles, 200 bags of sugar, 2000 exercise books of 60 leaves, 2000 exercise books of 40 leaves and 2000 exercise books of 20 leaves.

Group Capt Sadiq Garba Shehu (retd), who represented the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar Farouk, presented the food items and learning materials to the head boy of the school.

He thanked the management and teachers at the school for taking care of the children. He said: “This is an opportunity to see the other side of the world.” He added the school is one of the ways to deal with extremism.