By Chinelo Obogo

A stowaway who was found hidding in a parked United Nigeria aircraft at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (2), Lagos during preflight inspection in the early hours of Sunday, September 4, has said that he breached airport security from the ‘Ile Zik’ end of the perimeter fence on the night on Saturday September 3, 2022 to access the airport’s apron.

An insider told Daily Sun that the stowaway gave his name as Rasheed Mukar from Badagry in Lagos State. Though he looked like an adult, he told security operatives that he is 14 years old and lives on Aradagun street in Orile Iganmu area of Lagos state.

Daily Sun was reliably informed that he also confessed to have gained access to the aircraft through the emergency exit after climbing through the aircraft wings.

He said he had earlier attempted to achieve same on Boeing aircraft types, also parked at the airport but failed, saying his intention was to follow the aircraft out of Lagos.

Other information obtained by the security about the intruder include that his parents are late and that his last level of education was primary six. He further told security details that he lost consciousness because he had consumed some drugs which he identified as “feel fine”.

The Head, Corporate Communications of the airline, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, said in a statement that the aircraft in which the stowaway was found in, last operated Abuja-Lagos at 7.30pm on September 3, 2022.

“During preflight inspection this morning, a stowaway was found in one of our aircrafts parked at MMA2 Ikeja. The man, who looked unkempt and is suspected to be unconscious, was arrested and taken in for interrogation.

“The aircraft last operated Abuja-Lagos at 7.30pm on September 3, 2022 and was securely parked at the apron following post flight inspection.

“FAAN AVSEC and Bicourtney security services are on ground and investigation has opened into this security breach at MMa2.

“The affected aircraft is being screened and prepared for service in accordance with United Nigeria Airlines strict security and operating standards. Meanwhile, the development will result in rescheduling of some flights to accommodate the investigations.

“We regret the delay this incident will cause our esteemed customers whose scheduled flight will be affected. United Nigeria Airlines remains absolutely committed to your safety at all times,” the airline said.