Location: Okomu National Park is located in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State, west of the River Niger in Southwest Nigeria. It lies between North Latitudes 6 15’ and 6 25’; and East longitudes 5 9’ and 5 23’. It is bounded in the west by the Okomu River and in the north, east and south by series of straight cut lines.

Size: The Park covers a land area of approximately 19,712 hectares, making it the smallest of Nigeria’s seven National Parks.

Background History: Okomu National Park is part of the former 123,800ha Okomu Forest Reserve gazetted in 1935. The presence of the white-throated monkey and forest elephant in particular, led to the creation of Wildlife Sanctuary in 1985 to protect these and other endangered species. In 1999, it’s status was elevated to a National Park.

Climate: Mean annual rainfall is about 2,100mm with most of it falling between February and November, and the highest in June, July and September. The driest period is December and January. The mean monthly temperature is 30.2C and Relative Humidity is about 65% during the afternoons through out the year.

Flora and Fauna: The vegetation of Okomu National Park consists mainly of secondary high forest on well drained plateau sites. Despite heavy logging of the area between the 1920s and 1980s, the area still remains the least disturbed representative example of the rainforest ecosystem west of the River Niger. The Park contains a unique assemblage of plant and animal diversity some of which are endemic to this area.

Buffalo

The park contains a viable population of the Nigerian white-throated monkey, one of Africa’s most threatened primates, and one of two monkeys endemic to Nigeria. It also contains a population of the rare Red-capped mangabey, and is one of the last refuge of the Chimpanzee in Nigeria, in addition to two other primate Mona Monkey and putty-nose monkey.

Dwarf kingfisher

Besides primates, there are other species such as the Forest elephant, Forest buffalo, Yellow-backed duiker, Red River hog, Africa dwarf crocodile and impressive variety of birdlife and butterflies.

Tourist facilities

Recreation: A visit to the park can be thrilling if only to primarily explore the wonders of nature while at the same time enjoying the serene disposition and soothing balm of the rainforest system. Its natural tranquility along with communities of animals, birds, insects, etc combine to make Okomu National Park a niche destination.

A park viewing track

Visitors can enjoy the richness of the park through participatory recreation in different forms ranging from wildlife viewing; bird watching, primate-veiwing, sight-seeing along motorable tracks; nature study along a network of walk at over 40 metres; boating and sport fishing on rivers Okomu and Osse, wilderness hiking, and outdoor camping in personal or hired tent. What’s more? These are complemented by experienced park guides and interpreters that accompany visitors on each trip or tour.

Accommodation, Catering and Conference: Modest accommodation is available in limited number at the Tourist Lodge at Arakhuan, and a decent restaurant offering cook-to-order (a la carte) meal. Other facilities include potable pipe borne water, electricity and satellite television. What’s more? Enjoy a conference in the jungle !

Charges : Charges for all facilities and services are moderate. Visitors are required to pay for their entry, vehicles, use of cameras and hire of guides and interpreters etc.