After more than three decades of running Nigeria’s unarguably largest celebrity hangout and five years after shutting the venue down, Mr. Ken Calebs-Olumese is finally letting go of the iconic Niteshift Coliseum. Of course, contrary to the rumour flying around, Olumese has not put it up for sale but has finally agreed to a lease plan for his premium nightclub sitting on a sprawling over 1,900 square metres in the belly of the elitist Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos.

A source close to the respected showbiz mogul told Spotlight that he has signed a multi-million naira lease agreement with a certain Edo-based businessman who will be partnering another notable nightlife entrepreneur, Kola Eddo —the dude behind the popular Floating World— in taking over the running of The Coliseum. While the terms of the lease deal signed and sealed couple of weeks ago has been kept secret, the source said it’s a long term, mouth-watering lease agreement that fits into Olumese’s dream and plan for his electrifying edifice that comprises a Security Tower, The Summit (Multi-purpose Conference/Banquet Hall), The Arena which houses the Club Floor and Ultralounge, and then The Dacha —a 12-Room Bed & Breakfast Guest Lodge. Already, minor renovation has commenced with little touch on the exterior of the well-maintained hangout. Prior to this latest development, it was learnt that many potential buyers have approached the Edo State-born septuagenarian, famously known as the Guv’nor, with different offers when he initially shut down the club in 2014 but he wasn’t ready to part with his much cherished brand and iconic edifice.

In its glory days, the Coliseum, for a long time, reigned supreme as the premium nightclub in the heart of Lagos. With its multi-purpose nature and cosy ambience which gave an irresistible appeal to a cross-section of Nigerians and foreigners, the Coliseum became a melting pot for the high-flying and high net-worth personalities around town. And because it was synonymous with class, sophistication, panache and poise, the club was successfully lifted far above many of its contemporaries as many top professionals, who know their onions, patronised it for relaxation and networking. It also served as a forum for professionals, entrepreneurs, and opinion leaders as well as a venue where the eminent class of Nigerians and foreigners relaxed, discussed and had uninhibited fun especially during its flagship programme, Grand House Reception (GHR).

But like every life loaded with great success and landmark achievements, Olumese, after indelible evidence of hard work and resilience, finally threw in the towel in 2019 and is at the moment enjoying his retirement. But Olumese couldn’t allow the premium hangout —that could easily pass as a national monument— to just rot away. The nightlife veteran has finally right leased The Coliseum to another investor he believes will keep the flag flying with more tangible dividends.