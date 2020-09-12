Confidence, it seems, naturally oozes from Rahma Indimi’s pores, but there are times when this popular daughter of Borno-born billionaire oil magnate, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, has to reach a little deeper to pull it off. She probably thinks help could come from Mohammed Babangida—her estranged husband and first son of former Nigeria’s military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida — to whom she was married for almost 14 years but now separated, and who plays the role of therapist quite well during their short-lived fabled conjugal life. However, since the influential couple parted ways, there has always been one awful story or another about them. Their lingering marital face-off had taken them to seven different courts between Minna, Niger State and Abuja over the custody of the four kids they had together. All these, it was gathered, make Mohammed, who loves his privacy so much, uncomfortable. While the custody battle for their kids is still ongoing —the next hearing comes up next week time— news began to fly about that the face-off has possibly been put to rest and the estranged couple back in each other’s arms going by a statement credited to Rahma.

It all began penultimate Monday when a news website accused Rahma of cropping off the kids of Mohammed’s second wife, Umma, from the family portrait they took with General Babangida, the patriarch of the family during the last Sallah celebration in Minna in July. Reacting to the story, Rahma, who is a social media freak, took to her Instagram page to attack the website claiming the story was false and that she and her estranged husband have reconciled. “How is this even news? Kaiiii, anything to make money abi? Well, first of all, there are three of my children in the picture, not two. Secondly, I do not have my co-wife’s permission to post her children and Muhammed specifically told me no social media. Muhammed and I have reconciled and we are in a good place. So please stop sh**t stirring,” the billionaire’s daughter wrote. This Instagram comment of their reunion by Rahma instantly swept across as many have expressed excitement at the two silverspoons coming back as husband and wife. However an inside source within Babangida’s Hilltop Mansion told Spotlight that Rahma’s claim that Mohammed and her are back after many years of feuding is just a figment of her imagination and she probably used the post as a self-esteem booster.

Spotlight learnt that Mohammed has only had to relax some of his actions towards her —Rahma— because of his children who he loves so much; thus the invitation extended to their mother to be part of the last Sallah at the family home.

The source added that Mohammed knows the import of huge responsibilities thrust on him as the heir to the Babangida Dynasty and does not want any form of distraction. “Mohammed is more concerned about his image and people’s perception of the family. That’s why he hardly attends parties and events, and most importantly, abhors all these social media razzmatazz. Besides, it’s already too late for Rahma to win back Mohammed’s heart as he cannot quickly forget what actually transpired all through the time they have been separated,” the source told Spotlight, adding that Mohammed has moved on and feels contented with his first love, Aisha Umma Wali, the daughter of Ambassador Aminu Wali, who he married in 2008 as second wife after a myriad of unresolved issues with Rahma, who moved out of their matrimonial home with her kids. After 14 years of roller-coaster marital life, Rahma, who owns Deva Petals and Fashion Cafe, a luxury fashion platform in Abuja, announced in July 2016 her final split with Mohammed. Prior to that decision, efforts by the two influential families, Babangida and Indimi, to rein in on the couple failed as the two could not reach a common ground for love sake.