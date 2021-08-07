Meeting Rev. Mother (Dr) Captain Esther Abimbola Ajayi for the first time, you cannot but be immediately struck by her bubbly energy. She’s blessed with a real ‘swagga’ but not in an arrogant, look-at-me kind of way. This woman cleric cum billionaire philanthropist brims with a self-confidence born out of clarity of purpose and identity. Her strong, almost forceful personality is disarmingly counterbalanced by her million-watt smile and hearty laugh. For the founder of Love of Christ Generation C&S Church in Clapham, London, that feel-good nature was nearly ruptured when in late 2017 she exited United Kingdom unceremoniously, fuelling myriad of insinuations about her having issues with the British tax authorities. She had to abandon her congregation without a shepherd. But to the contrary, the popular woman fondly called Iya Adura was said to have voluntarily returned to Nigeria with the view of regularising her immigration status in the United Kingdom. In between that period of absence, as she sorted her immigration status with the help of many notable Nigerians and foreigners she had ministered to, Iya Adura expanded her coast to many countries aside Nigeria. And after nearly four years, the accomplished Christian leader in mid-June 2021 returned to the United Kingdom. Like a breeze, Iya Adura stormed England and left many naysayers dumbfounded! To her members, it was welcome back home to England after a successful working holiday in Nigeria. Her return was celebrated in a grand fashion at the LCGC Cathedral in Clapham with thanksgiving in other church assemblies in other parts of London. She even paid a visit to Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola.

Her relocation to Lagos was also said to be part of plans to make giant strides in Nigeria and beyond —growing the evangelical work she had commenced in the UK. In that short space of time, Rev. Esther completed an ultra modern Cathedral and architectural masterpiece edifice of the Love of Christ Generation Church C&S located beside Landmark Tower, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos. The expansive beach side sanctuary will be dedicated at a grand opening ceremony in September. Those who are familiar with her impressive cathedral in Clapham, London will appreciate how this first Nigeria cathedral will be like. The interior design of the cathedral is immaculate; the sound and vision set-up is state-of-the-art, and it’s clear she has cut no corners in creating a modern but warm character-filled place of worship for her still-growing Nigerian congregation.

Rev. Esther was born and grew up in Mushin, Lagos Nigeria, where before dedicating her life to full time ministry, excelled in the corporate world as a successful businesswoman. It was in Nigeria that she developed her Christian faith within the Cherubim & Seraphim Church. In 2007, she was led by God to start Love of Christ Generation Church C&S in London. In 2015, sources told Spotlight that Rev. Esther, who started her church in a very cheap bed & breakfast hotel in Romford, moved into a new Cathedral in Clapham, London, said to have cost her over £5 million —cash and not mortgage— to buy and renovate, where she pastors a congregation with hundreds of worshippers and thousands of social media followers every day. A confident and conscientious woman, as her congregation and friends stay upbeat and counting down to Sunday September 5, the cathedral is only her latest project in a long list of contributions to the spiritual growth and development of her Love of Christ Generation Church.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.