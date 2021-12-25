Elusiveness. This is the major attribute that has since been established as what stands apart from the rest of the wealthy class, billionaire tycoon, Dr. Mike Agbolade Adenuga Jnr. By nature, the stupendously rich mogul is a quiet and easygoing man who abhors all the noise and razzmatazz that comes with being super wealthy. This is perhaps because he worked so hard for his money with no time to impress anybody. The ultra-wealthy Chairman of Mike Adenuga Group —a private holding company for Conoil and Globacom— is an invincible man who always plays hard to get and seldomly makes public appearances. But it appears there are exceptions to that rule. In the business and social establishments, there seems to be a very few personalities that the enigmatic mogul has special love and respect for. Top on this exclusive list is the highly revered Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona. Over the years, the monarch enjoys tremendous respect and love from the business mogul. And this is mutual as the Awujale —who coincidentally is an older cousin to Adenuga— reciprocates and does not hide his affection for Adenuga. He tells anyone who cares to listen that Adenuga is a son in whom he is well pleased. The monarch is also proud of Adenuga’s resounding success story and that explains why the Awujale conferred on Adenuga the revered title of Otunba Apesin of Ijebuland.

Another personality that Adenuga holds in awe and respect is the Esama of Benin, Sir Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion. For Adenuga whom many have concluded hardly attends social events, even some of his own ceremonies —perhaps to hide his head below the parapet— it came as a surprise to know that twice in recent months, this super rich has visited the Octogenarian billionaire in his Benin City, Edo State homestead. In September, Adenuga was one of the top dignitaries who came to felicitate with Igbinedion on the occasion of his 87th birthday celebration. While some were yet to come to terms that the man they fondly called ‘The Spirit’ who loves to operate under the radar and live his life quietly, could step out of his paradise to party, he once again returned to the city penultimate Friday. Adenuga was in town once again as a guest of the Igbinedion: this time to condole with the old man and attend the burial of his wife, Mrs Maria Oredola Igbinedion. While these two visits in a short space of time says a lot about how much Adenuga admires the Esama, those who spotted the billionaire on his arrival in Benin Airport speak of the grand style manner and the exciting twirl he created as he flew into the city in an eye-watering Bombardier Global 7500 Luxury Jet.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Adenuga’s new $73 million luxury toy —one of those over-the-top personal planes in his fleet— was a cynosure of all eyes and left many gasping for breath at its magnificent from the Benin Airport apron where it was parked. This spectacular Bombardier 7500 —powered by 2 Titanium Plated Rolls Royce Engines— is the first business jet that comes with a furnished suite, comfortable lounge, multi-function conference area and a large master suite to ensure the ultimate flight experience of its proud owner. Of course, for a busy wealthy tycoon like Adenuga, it’s no-brainer that he deserves such an uber-luxury temporary living space that rivals any five-star hotel for his numerous ultra-long flights.