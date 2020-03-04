For 40 years, Insight Communications has been a beacon for the advertising and marketing sector, navigating the rapid changes, global trends and cultural implications of the industry’s ever evolving landscape.

The trendsetter, a member of the Publicis Groupe and Insight Redefini, recently announced its 40th Anniversary of its vision at a media parley organized at the company’s office in G.R.A, Ikeja.

The company, which clocked 40 on January 2, 2020, has over the years received national and international acclaim for exceptional work done with major brands such as Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC), Pepsico, Nigerian Breweries, Dufil Prima, Friesland Camprina, First City Monument Bank (FMCB), Nestle Nigeria, Visa, amongst others. It has also been associated with topmost creative thinking, launching some of the most viral campaigns such as Miranda’s 3 Orange men, Pepsi Long Throat Bottle, Nestle Milo’s clap, Peak Milk’s Milk at its Peak, and Bank PHB’s Cars Will Walk on Water.

On the milestone, Dr. Ken Onyeali Ikpe, Group Chief Executive Officer, noted that “We are celebrating 40 years of the audacity of one man who took the decision to weave in the spirit of never-ending thinking and the character trait of disruption into the fabric of the organization. We are celebrating determination, innovation, dynamic business modules and reward for tenacity”. In the view to provide clarity on its efforts to ensure relevance and sustained growth, Dr. Ken clarified that the strategy has always rested on four timeless pillars which seeks to focus on product creation, quality delivery, speed to market and return on investment. “Our transformational vision which has been in operation for 3 years now, is to de-emphasize downstream thinking, and elevate midstream refinery, and design thinking, which would further propel us to our long term plans to operate in the upstream, where decisions on major business trajectories are made”. He went further to say that “it is very important to note that in this ever-evolving industry, a company that does not build or rebuild for the times will go extinct. This simple insight is what has driven us to consistently evaluate and transform our strategy every decade, and has indeed led to our exponential growth and sustained market share.”

Over the past four decades, Insight has led through various business climates and has so far birthed six other communications companies – All Seasons Zenith, Quadrant MSL, Starcom Media Perspective, Leo Burnett, Optimum Exposures and The Creative Counsel.

FirstBank clinches 2019 Oil and Gas Banker award

First Bank of Nigeria Limited was recently presented with the Oil and Gas Banker of Year 2019 award at the Patrons’ Dinner and Industry Awards of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit held recently at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The four-day event, comprising conference and award dinner, is acclaimed to be Nigeria’s Government official platform for the petroleum industry gathering which has evolved to become Africa’s premier business and technology conference for not just oil and gas but for other industries in the economy, notably; maritime, automobile, banking and finance, power (electricity), pipelines, LNG, infrastructure, engineering and construction amongst others.

Speaking on the award, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria said, “we take pride in this recognition, as it represents the nation’s identification with our leading role in promoting the growth of the oil and gas industry. We remain steadfast on being the financial partner of first choice to Nigerians and, indeed across Africa as we collectively strive towards the continued growth of the economy at large”

The event had in attendance; Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, represented by Mrs. Bashirat Odunewu, the Bank’s Group Executive, Energy & Infrastructure as a panelist to deliberate the topic “What are the key challenges when it comes to managing risk and generate sustainable long-term in-country value development environment”. Other speakers in the panel were Mrs. Olayemi Anyanechi, Managing Director, Partners Sefton Fross; Bank Anthony Okoroafor, Chairman, Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN); Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources; and Patrick Olinma, Executive Director, Oil & Gas Commercial, Total E&P Nigeria Ltd.

Over 5000 individuals and Corporate bodies from across 43 countries including; Dr. Sun Xiansheng, Secretary, General, International Energy Forum (IEF); Jean-Marc Thystère Tchicaya, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Republic of the Congo; Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, OPEC Governor for Nigeria; Jens FrolichHolte, State Secretary, (International Development) Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Norway; Carri Lockhart, SVP Portfolio and Partner Operated Development and Production International Equinor; Gabriel Mbaga Obiong Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Republic of Equatorial Guinea and Magda Chambriand, Former CEO, National Agency of Petroleum Natural Gas and Biofuels Government of Brazil amongst others, participated in the event.

FirstBank has over the years supported public and private players in the oil and gas industry which has been the mainstay of the Nigerian economy, post-independence. With its “Oil and Gas Contract Finance products”, the Bank finances the Oil & Gas value-chain by providing Advisory/Agency services, Acquisition Finance/Reserve based lending to indigenous oil producing companies, trade Finance for crude oil export and refined product import and contract finance for oil service companies ranging from simple hospitality to complex turnkey Engineering, Procurement and Construction, amongst other tailor-made treasury and cash management solutions.

NNPC Retail out with high-performing lubricant brands

Over 60 years after oil was first discovered in Nigeria and over 42 years after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was established, the conglomerate has taken another giant step through one of its subsidiaries, NNPC Retail Limited, to join the global lubricants market, with the introduction of its lubricants to the Nigerian market.

The NNPC lubricants range, which was unveiled at the Abuja International Conference Centre at the weekend, include: Nitro Diamond, Nitro Gold, Nitro Super 40 and Nitro 2T engine oils. These range of lubricants are offered for various types of petrol engines while Rhino X and Rhino HD engine oils are specially formulated for diesel engines.

During the unveiling, Sir Billy Okoye, managing director of NNPC Retail Limited, said, “The NNPC lubricants are formulated using carefully selected world-class base oils and performance additives to give all-year-round excellent performance in normal and arduous engine working conditions.”

He said, the company was proud to introduce the latest addition to its family of petroleum products, “NNPC Lubricants,” which have been released into the global market of lubricants.

Okoye, who spoke on the impact the lubricants introduction will play in the society stressed that, “The entry of NNPC into the lubricants market ensures that the corporation continues to touch lives in many positive ways. This also creates new areas of employment opportunities for Nigerians who may wish to become distributors, dealers and retailers: while strengthening the indigenous lubricants industry.”

N400m up for grab as Coca-Cola unveils ‘Under the Crown’ EPL promo

Nigeria’s leading beverage brand, Coca-Cola, has rolled out a mouthwatering promotion for football lovers and consumers alike. The Coca-Cola Super Fan Promo seeks to reward EPL fans with N400,000,000 instant cash prizes in what is possibly the biggest industry reward programme for football fans in Nigeria today.

The “Under the Crown” promo, which kicked off March 1, 2020, will reward 10 consumers with an all-expense paid trip to watch a live EPL game and also visit iconic locations in the United Kingdom. The promo will end on May 31, 2020.

To participate, consumers are required to simply purchase and enjoy a promotional bottle of Coke Classic or Coke Zero, look under the crown for the unique code and text it to a designated code using their mobile devices at no cost. Promotional bottles include 35cl, 50cl and 60cl Coke Classic PET bottle, 35cl and 50cl glass bottles; 60cl PET Coke Zero and 35cl Coke Zero glass bottle.

According to Ajiborode Abiodun, marketing manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria Ltd, the promotion serves as a reward for the brand’s teeming consumers and lovers of the English Premier League in Nigeria. He reinforced the brand’s commitment to satisfy consumers with great tasting Coca-Cola while rewarding them for their loyalty: “For us, it is all about refreshing our world and making a difference in the life of our consumers.”