The Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN) says it will step up its engagement with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for improved service delivery.

The newly sworn-in President of BRIPAN, Ayodele Akintunde, SAN, made the remark during the inauguration of the 2022-2023 executive members in Lagos.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Akintunde.

He assured that the new leadership would continue to constructively engage with the regulatory agencies to ensure better synergy in the interest of its members and the country.

“These engagements will help improve the customer experience of our members at the CAC and their overall experience when handling insolvency matters in the Federal High Court,” he said.

He stressed that strategic collaborations and partnerships would be the focus of the new exco.

“In the past, we have partnered with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

“We have also partnered with the INSOL International (International Association of Restructuring, Insolvency & Bankruptcy Professionals), Africa Roundtable, Developmental Agencies and even CAC in the areas of training and policy development in the insolvency space in Nigeria and Africa.

“The new exco will continue to forge better relationships with these organisations as well as with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) which most of our members belong to,” he said.

According to Akintunde, t he recognition of BRIPAN as the foremost body of business rescue and insolvency professionals in Nigeria by Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 has thrusts a lot of responsibility on us and we must continue to improve the theory and practice of insolvency.